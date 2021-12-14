What channel is Brighton v Wolves Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Brighton are hoping to put their season back on the rails when they face Wolves in the Premier League TV schedule this week.

The Seagulls have gone 10 Premier League matches without a win, though eight of those games ended in draws.

The result of the run is that Graham Potter’s men sit in 11th place, one elusive victory away from eighth in the table.

Wolves have failed to win in their last four and their task could have been made tougher after Raul Jimenez was sent off for two yellow cards against Man City.

Bruno Lage will be determined to spice up the season for fans over the Christmas period, but can he inspire an attacking revolution without his main man?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton v Wolves on TV and online.

When is Brighton v Wolves?

Brighton v Wolves will take place on Wednesday 15th December 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Brighton v Wolves will kick off at 7:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week including Liverpool v Newcastle on Thursday night.

What TV channel is Brighton v Wolves on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Brighton v Wolves online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Brighton v Wolves team news

Brighton predicted XI: Sanchez; Lamptey, Roberts, Burn, Cucurella; Bissouma, Mwepu; Gross, Mac Allister, March; Maupay

Wolves predicted XI: Sa; Kilman, Coady, Saiss; Semedo, Neves, Dendoncker, Ait-Nouri; Traore, Hwang, Podence

Brighton v Wolves odds

bet365 odds: Brighton (6/5) Draw (21/10) Wolves (13/5)*

Our prediction: Brighton v Wolves

Wolves have only witnessed 26 goals – including those for and against them – in 16 Premier League games so far, the fewest of any team in the league.

The team with the second fewest goals scored and conceded this season? Brighton. Of course, this tees us up for a 7-7 thriller.

Both teams will understand the importance of this one to inject some life into their season and will go for it as a result. That doesn’t mean there’ll be a clinical winner though.

Our prediction: Brighton 1-1 Wolves (11/2 at bet365)

