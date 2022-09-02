The Bees' only defeat so far in 2022/23 came in a dramatic West London Derby against Fulham at Craven Cottage last month and they've taken four points from two games at the Gtech Community Stadium, including their eye-catching 4-0 victory against Man Utd.

Leeds United will be aiming to become the first side to beat Brentford at home this season when they travel to west London on Saturday.

They showed fight and determination to battle back for a 1-1 draw away at Selhurst Park on Tuesday evening, with Yoane Wissa grabbing an 88th-minute equaliser, and will know they can expect a high-intensity game against a Leeds team that is built to run hard.

Jesse Marsch waxed lyrical about his squad and the progress he feels they're making after their 1-1 draw against Everton in midweek – with the performances of Jack Harrison and Luis Sinisterra on the flanks helping supporters to forget about the departed Raphinha.

The Whites have enjoyed a fantastic start to the new campaign, taking eight points from five games, including victories against Wolves and Chelsea, but will know that if they have an area to improve it is their away form.

They've taken just one point from two games on the road but have a chance to right that record this weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brentford v Leeds on TV and online.

Check out our coverage of the new season: Premier League predicted table 2022/23 | Who will win the Premier League in 2022/23?

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022

When is Brentford v Leeds?

Brentford v Leeds will take place on Saturday 3rd September 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Brentford v Leeds will kick off at 3pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this weekend, including Man Utd v Arsenal.

What TV channel is Brentford v Leeds on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Brentford v Leeds live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Brentford v Leeds team news

Brentford predicted XI: Raya; Hickey, Jansson, Mee, Henry; Dasilva, Janelt, Jensen; Mbeumo, Toney, Lewis-Potter

Leeds predicted XI: Meslier; Kristensen, Koch, Llorente, Struijk; Adams, Roca; Sinisterra, Aaronson, Harrison; James

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2022?

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Brentford v Leeds odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Brentford (23/20) Draw (12/5) Leeds (23/10)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Brentford v Leeds

Bar their 4-0 hammering of Man Utd, Brentford have made a habit of going behind and battling back into games this season. While that sort of fight is promising, Thomas Frank will know that his side could be in trouble if they continue to make things difficult for themselves.

A return to west London should boost them after a testing midweek game at Selhurst Park while they'll look at Leeds' away form this season and see this as an opportunity for three more points.

With Rodrigo injured and Patrick Bamford not quite ready for a start, the Whites' lack of forward firepower could cost them.

Our prediction: Brentford 2-1 Leeds (9/1 at bet365)

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.