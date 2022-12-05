The Brazilians looked to be in good shape following victories over Serbia and Switzerland, but defeat to Cameroon may have thrown them off their stride.

Brazil continue their World Cup 2022 campaign with a crucial encounter against South Korea that will test their mettle following a first defeat of the competition.

Tite will hope his side can step back up with a confident victory here, but nothing is ever simple at the World Cup, least of all during this one.

South Korea are the lowest-ranked team remaining in the tournament at No.28 in the world, but have shown great resilience to weave into the knockout stages for the first time since 2010.

The Koreans dug deep to topple Portugal in their final group stage game and will fear no one as they enter the Round of 16 with high ambitions and low expectations.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brazil v South Korea on TV and online.

When is Brazil v South Korea?

Brazil v South Korea will take place on Monday 5th December 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Brazil v South Korea kick-off time

Brazil v South Korea will kick off at 7pm.

Check out all the games coming up with our World Cup TV schedule guide.

What TV channel is Brazil v South Korea on?

Brazil v South Korea will be shown live on ITV1 with live coverage from 6:15pm.

Check out the full broadcast teams for both BBC and ITV with our World Cup presenters, pundits and commentators guide.

How to live stream Brazil v South Korea online

You can also live stream the Brazil v South Korea game online via ITV Hub.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Brazil v South Korea referee

The referee for Brazil v South Korea has been confirmed as Clement Turpin of France.

Brazil v South Korea radio

Every single match of the World Cup will be broadcast live on radio, including this one.

All 64 matches will be aired on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT, so you can choose which set of commentators and experts you'd like to guide you through the tournament.

Check out our World Cup on radio guide for details, frequencies and more.

Brazil v South Korea odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Brazil (1/4) Draw (5/1) South Korea (10/1)*

Brazil v South Korea prediction

RadioTimes.com has more coverage for this World Cup than any football tournament before. You can check out the full Brazil v South Korea predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

Check out our World Cup hub for all the latest from Qatar 2022, including match previews, predictions and analysis.

