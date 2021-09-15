What channel is Betis v Celtic Europa League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Celtic know they are up against it in the Europa League this term with a tricky Group G situation to negotiate, starting with a trip to face Betis.

Advertisement

The Bhoys performed admirably in the play-off round to defeat Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, but they have transferred from the frying pan to the fire with Betis, Bayer Leverkusen and Ferencvaros in their group.

The Scottish giants have started their Premiership campaign in underwhelming fashion with two defeats to their name in five opening matches.

Life may become tougher for Celtic who lost Odsonne Edouard to Crystal Palace in the dying stages of the summer transfer window.

Betis have started their La Liga campaign with a mixed bag of results though a narrow 1-0 defeat to table-topping Real Madrid and last season’s impressive sixth-place finish prove they are no pushovers.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Betis v Celtic on TV and online.

Follow our dedicated Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

Check out more features: Premier League stadiums | Premier League kits | Who will win the Premier League? | Premier League table predicted 2021/22 | Best players in the Premier League 2021 | Best football players in the world 2021

When is Betis v Celtic?

Betis v Celtic will take place on Thursday 16th September 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for more times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Betis v Celtic will kick off at 5:45pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this week, plus Rennes v Tottenham in the Europa Conference League.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Betis v Celtic on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 5:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Betis v Celtic online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Betis v Celtic team news

Betis predicted XI: Silva; Bellerin, Bartra, Ruiz, Moreno; Rodriguez, Canales; Rodri, Fekir, Tello; Iglesias

Celtic predicted XI: Hart; Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Montgomery; Turnbull, Soro, Rogic; Jota, Ajeti, Giakoumakis

Betis v Celtic odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Betis (13/20) Draw (3/1) Celtic (4/1)*

For all the latest Europa League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Betis v Celtic

Celtic will take plenty of heart from their clash with AZ but Betis are a very decent unit these days and will provide a stern test for the Scots.

The Bhoys’ boast plenty of goals in the Scottish Premiership but they face a step-up in terms of opposition.

Betis boast a strong squad with seasoned veterans and upcoming stars among their ranks. Celtic would do well to leave Seville with anything more than a defeat.

Our prediction: Betis 2-0 Celtic (7/1 at bet365)

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.