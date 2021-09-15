What channel is Betis v Celtic Europa League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news
Check out how to watch Betis v Celtic in the Europa League this week, including TV and live stream details, team news, predictions and odds.
Published:
Celtic know they are up against it in the Europa League this term with a tricky Group G situation to negotiate, starting with a trip to face Betis.
The Bhoys performed admirably in the play-off round to defeat Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, but they have transferred from the frying pan to the fire with Betis, Bayer Leverkusen and Ferencvaros in their group.
The Scottish giants have started their Premiership campaign in underwhelming fashion with two defeats to their name in five opening matches.
Life may become tougher for Celtic who lost Odsonne Edouard to Crystal Palace in the dying stages of the summer transfer window.
Betis have started their La Liga campaign with a mixed bag of results though a narrow 1-0 defeat to table-topping Real Madrid and last season’s impressive sixth-place finish prove they are no pushovers.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Betis v Celtic on TV and online.
When is Betis v Celtic?
Betis v Celtic will take place on Thursday 16th September 2021.
What time is kick-off?
Betis v Celtic will kick off at 5:45pm.
There are numerous Europa League games taking place this week, plus Rennes v Tottenham in the Europa Conference League.
What TV channel is Betis v Celtic on?
The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 5:15pm.
How to live stream Betis v Celtic online
You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.
Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
Betis v Celtic team news
Betis predicted XI: Silva; Bellerin, Bartra, Ruiz, Moreno; Rodriguez, Canales; Rodri, Fekir, Tello; Iglesias
Celtic predicted XI: Hart; Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Montgomery; Turnbull, Soro, Rogic; Jota, Ajeti, Giakoumakis
Betis v Celtic odds
Our prediction: Betis v Celtic
Celtic will take plenty of heart from their clash with AZ but Betis are a very decent unit these days and will provide a stern test for the Scots.
The Bhoys’ boast plenty of goals in the Scottish Premiership but they face a step-up in terms of opposition.
Betis boast a strong squad with seasoned veterans and upcoming stars among their ranks. Celtic would do well to leave Seville with anything more than a defeat.
Our prediction: Betis 2-0 Celtic (7/1 at bet365)
