Belgium v Portugal prediction and team line-up: Who will win today’s Euro 2020 match?

The world’s best ranked team Belgium take on reigning European champions Portugal in a mouth-watering Euro 2020 last-16 clash.

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo helped fire Portugal to progress from Group F Euro 2020 fixtures as one of the four best third-placed teams as he bagged twice in their 2-2 draw with France last time out.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner netted his 109th goal for Portugal to tie Iran legend Ali Daei’s record number of goals for an international men’s side.

Despite already facing Germany and France in their group, things don’t get any easier for Portugal with Belgium up next and Roberto Martinez’s side cruising through their three group games.

Belgium dispatched Russia, Denmark and Finland with ease, conceding just one goal in the process.

Here’s our prediction for Belgium v Portugal ahead of their game today.

Belgium v Portugal prediction

With Kevin De Bruyne and Axel Witsel back fully fit for Belgium and Romelu Lukaku in fine form, Portugal can’t afford to switch off for even a second in this one.

You wouldn’t bet against Ronaldo having a say and grabbing the headlines once again but even he will have to find something special (or be handed a penalty) to find a way through Belgium’s resilient defensive line.

There’s plenty of individual talent in this one and, while talk will be between Ronaldo and Lukaku scoring more goals, Belgium’s experienced defence and De Bruyne’s creativity in midfield should give the home side the edge.

Our prediction: Belgium 2-1 Portugal (10/1 at bet365)

Belgium v Portugal predicted team line-ups

Belgium: Courtois; Vertonghen, Denayer, Alderweireld; T Hazard, De Bruyne, Witsel, Meunier; Carrasco, Mertens; Lukaku.

Portugal: Patricio; Semedo, Pepe, Dias, Guerreiro; Danilo; B Silva, Sanches, Moutinho, Jota; Ronaldo.

When is Belgium v Portugal?

Belgium v Portugal will kick-off at 8pm. You can watch it on ITV with TV coverage starting at 7:15pm.

To find out who they will play next check out our full Euro 2020 fixtures. Plus, view our guide to how to watch Euro 2020 on TV.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.