What channel is Belgium v Portugal Euro 2020 match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Belgium’s Golden Generation are ready to step up a gear and kick on from a largely routine Euro 2020 group stage when they take on defending European champions Portugal in Seville on Sunday.

Roberto Martinez’s men made light work of Group B and come into this knockout encounter having won all three of their Euro 2020 fixtures so far, conceding just once.

The likes of Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard have been on top form, while Kevin De Bruyne’s return from injury only adds to the attacking arsenal within this side.

Portugal are a step above the likes of Denmark, Finland and Russia, and boast the talents of Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva and Diogo Jota in their forward line.

Yet concerns over the Portuguese defence means they come into this game as underdogs – and Belgium are largely predicted to secure the win and progress to the quarter-finals.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Belgium v Portugal on TV and online.

When is Belgium v Portugal on TV?

Belgium v Portugal will take place on Sunday 27th June 2021.

Check out our Euro 2020 fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information, plus find out how to watch Euro 2020 on TV.

What time is kick-off?

Belgium v Portugal will kick off at 8pm.

Games throughout the knockout stage will kick off at 5pm and 8pm in UK time, while the semi-finals and final will occupy the later time slot.

What TV channel is Belgium v Portugal on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV from 7:15pm.

Games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the tournament with every single moment of every match being broadcast on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Belgium v Portugal online

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Belgium v Portugal team news

Belgium: Timothy Castagne is out after fracturing his eye socket in the group stage, while De Bruyne and Hazard are just about back to full fitness.

Martinez has no other injury concerns and will likely start with Lukaku up top once again, with Hazard off the big man. A three-man defence is once again expected.

Portugal: Nelson Semedo came off injured against France last time out and it is unclear if he will feature on Sunday evening.

The usual forward line of Ronaldo, Jota and Silva will almost surely start, with Renato Sanches again expected to run the midfield lines.

Our prediction: Belgium v Portugal

Portugal certainly showed their mettle against France last time out to sneak through as Group F’s third-place team – but they should be no match for a Belgium side that is motoring away nicely right now.

With Eden Hazard, De Bruyne and Lukaku providing the forward threat, this Portuguese defence that is protected by Danilo may well struggle.

Indeed, while both teams will almost certainly get on the scoresheet in Seville, Belgium should eventually come out on top – even if it requires a late winner from a substitute.

Our prediction: Belgium 2-1 Portugal (9/1 at bet365)

