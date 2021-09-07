What channel is Austria v Scotland World Cup qualifier on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Scotland head into one of their most important World Cup qualifiers on TV of the campaign tonight knowing that a victory over Austria would thrust them right into contention for qualification.

The Scots have experienced a mixed international break so far. They were defeated 2-0 after a not-shameful display against Group F favourites Denmark and beat Moldova, though not by a convincing margin.

Steve Clarke won’t be overly concerned with his team’s lack of goals so long as they produce results when they count. Tonight is one of those occasions.

Austria head into this one on the back of a shock 5-2 destruction at the hands of Israel. They sit fourth in the group despite being second-favourites to win it before the qualifiers started.

Scotland know they’re in for a tough time against Austria and some of their star talents, but Clarke will be determined not to roll over for anyone.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Austria v Scotland on TV and online.

When is Austria v Scotland on TV?

Austria v Scotland will take place on Tuesday 7th September 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Austria v Scotland will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Austria v Scotland on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm.

How to live stream Austria v Scotland online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Austria v Scotland team news

Austria predicted XI: Bachmann; Lainer, Lienhart, Hinteregger, Ulmer; Alaba, Grillitsch, Laimer; Baumgartner, Gregoritsch, Arnautovic

Scotland predicted XI: Gordon; Hendry, Hanley, Tierney; Patterson, McGregor, Gilmour, McGinn, Robertson; Dykes, Adams

Austria v Scotland odds

Our prediction: Austria v Scotland

Ordinarily, Austria would be more comfortable favourites in this one, but that defeat to Israel and hammering at the hands of Denmark prior to Euro 2020 shows they aren’t exactly without weaknesses.

Scotland would take a point right now as that would keep them in touching distance of Israel – should the Israelis not win against Denmark – and it would keep Austria below them.

This won’t be pretty – like most Scotland games – but there could be a very decent result at the end of it for Clarke and his men.

Our prediction: Austria 1-1 Scotland (6/1 at bet365).

