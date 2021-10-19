What channel is Atletico Madrid v Liverpool Champions League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Liverpool travel to Spain for one of the most hotly-anticipated Champions League fixtures on TV so far in 2021/22 as they face Atletico Madrid.

Advertisement

The Reds are up against former hero Luis Suarez at Wanda Metropolitano and the Uruguayan would surely love to notch against his former employers despite the mutual fondness between player and fans.

Jurgen Klopp’s men were dumped out of the 2019/20 Champions League campaign in the Last 16 by Atletico following a gripping two-leg affair.

The Spanish outfit won 1-0 on home soil before losing 1-0 in normal time in the reverse leg at Anfield. Extra time produced four more goals, three from Atletico as they won 3-2 on the night.

Liverpool will hope for a big, gutsy display in the Spanish capital here to build on their campaign so far.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Atletico Madrid v Liverpool on TV and online.

Follow our dedicated Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

Check out more features: Premier League stadiums | Premier League kits | Who will win the Premier League? | Premier League table predicted 2021/22 | Best players in the Premier League 2021 | Best football players in the world 2021

When is Atletico Madrid v Liverpool?

Atletico Madrid v Liverpool will take place on Tuesday 19th October 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for more times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Atletico Madrid v Liverpool will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Champions League games taking place this week including Man Utd v Atalanta.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Atletico Madrid v Liverpool on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:45pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month, which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Atletico Madrid v Liverpool online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

For the latest news and expert tips on getting the best deals this year, take a look at our Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021 guides.

Atletico Madrid v Liverpool team news

Atletico Madrid predicted XI: Oblak; Felipe, Kondogbia, Hermoso; Trippier, De Paul, Koke, Lemar, Carrasco; Suarez, Griezmann.

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Firmino, Mane.



Atletico Madrid v Liverpool odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Atletico Madrid (23/10) Draw (23/10) Liverpool (5/4)*.

For all the latest Champions League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Atletico Madrid v Liverpool

Liverpool have started their Champions League journey in fiery form with two wins out of two and eight goals scored in a tricky Group B.

They defeated AC Milan 3-2 in a hard-fought victory at Anfield before travelling to defeat Porto 5-1 in a crushing away victory.

Atletico represent a level up in terms of pedigree. They too have defeated AC Milan so far in the tournament and dispatched Barcelona with ease in La Liga at the weekend. Expect a tight battle.

Our prediction: Atletico Madrid 1-1 Liverpool (5/1 at bet365).

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.