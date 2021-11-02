What channel is Atalanta v Man Utd Champions League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United will hope to build on a much-needed victory when the next round of Champions League fixtures on TV begins.

The Red Devils were under intense scrutiny following a 5-0 defeat to Liverpool a week ago, but bounced back with a 3-0 victory over Tottenham that cost Nuno Espirito Santo his job.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains under the cosh but he has bought a few more inches of breathing space. A victory over Atalanta would help his cause.

United sit top of Group F despite losing their opening match to Young Boys. A victory would put them clear at the top and in a commanding position to qualify.

Atalanta were 2-0 up in the reverse fixture just a couple of weeks ago but a second half fightback saw United scrape to a 3-2 win.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Atalanta v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Atalanta v Man Utd?

Atalanta v Man Utd will take place on Tuesday 2nd November 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Atalanta v Man Utd will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Champions League games taking place this week including Liverpool v Atletico Madrid.

What TV channel is Atalanta v Man Utd on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:45pm.

How to live stream Atalanta v Man Utd online

Atalanta v Man Utd team news

Atalanta predicted XI: Musso; Lovato, Demiral, De Roon; Zappacosta, Freuler, Koopmeiners, Maehle; Ilicic, Zapata, Pasalic

Man Utd predicted XI: De Gea; Maguire, Varane, Shaw; Wan-Bissaka, Fernandes, McTominay, Fred, Telles; Ronaldo, Rashford

Atalanta v Man Utd odds

Our prediction: Atalanta v Man Utd

The victory over Tottenham needs to be a turning point for Manchester United, for Solskjaer, for the squad, for their season.

The boss opted for the experience of Edinson Cavani to pair with Cristiano Ronaldo and the move paid dividends. Whether the Uruguayan will play twice in a week remains to be seen.

On paper, United have enough to weather a tricky test on Tuesday. Many will doubt they have back-to-back wins in them, but Solskjaer needs them to be wrong.

Our prediction: Atalanta 1-2 Man Utd (17/2 at bet365).

