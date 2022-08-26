They were not without chances in their 2-0 defeat to Brighton on Sunday, but certainly didn't do enough to beat Graham Potter's side.

The 2022/23 Premier League campaign could barely have started worse for West Ham, who are bottom of the table and the only team in the division without a goal or a point to their name.

A trip to Birmingham to take on Aston Villa is up next for the Hammers and should be viewed as an opportunity to get back to winning ways.

Steven Gerrard's side led for just two minutes against Crystal Palace last weekend and eventually fell to a 3-1 defeat that cranks up the pressure a little on the former England midfielder.

Their only wins this season have come against out-of-form Everton and League One side Bolton, so the jury is still out on whether, for all their impressive work in the transfer market, Villa can be considered the real deal.

Beating West Ham would go some way to putting to bed the suggestion that Gerrard will struggle without assistant manager Mick Beale, who took charge at QPR in the summer.

When is Aston Villa v West Ham?

Aston Villa v West Ham will take place on Sunday 28th August 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Aston Villa v West Ham will kick off at 2pm.

Aston Villa v West Ham team news

Aston Villa predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; McGinn, Kamara, Luiz; Bailey, Ings, Watkins.

West Ham predicted XI: Fabianski; Johnson, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Fornals, Cornet; Scamacca.

Our prediction: Aston Villa v West Ham

After impressive performances in Europe, you wonder whether we could see David Moyes opt for both Maxwel Cornet and Gianluca Scamacca from the start at Villa Park.

Their two-legged tie with Viborg has proven a distraction so far, but Villa were in action in midweek themselves, claiming a 4-1 victory against Bolton that should give Gerrard's side some added confidence.

Even so, the Hammers might finally find the net and get some points on the board in the Premier League.

Our prediction: Aston Villa 1-2 West Ham (12/1 at bet365)

