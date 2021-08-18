What channel is Aston Villa v Newcastle Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Aston Villa entered the season as the neutrals’ dark horse pick to impress in 2021/22 – which made their opening day defeat to Watford inevitable.

Villa, fresh from the £100million sale of Jack Grealish to Manchester City, take on Newcastle this weekend in a bid to kick-start an important campaign.

Boss Dean Smith will be keen for his creative sparks to step up in the wake of Grealish’ departure, with Emi Buendia suffering a poor debut in Hertfordshire.

Newcastle showed plenty of intent in their opening gambit against West Ham but, unfortunately for them, left the door wide open for their opponents to pounce at St James’ Park as they were defeated 4-2 by the Hammers.

Boss Steve Bruce will eager to strike a balance between attack and defence in the coming weeks. He is boosted by the return of Joe Willock from Arsenal on a permanent deal.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Newcastle on TV and online.

When is Aston Villa v Newcastle on TV?

Aston Villa v Newcastle will take place on Saturday 21st August 2021.

Check out our Premier League TV schedule and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Aston Villa v Newcastle will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Arsenal v Chelsea at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Newcastle on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Newcastle online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on iPlayer as well as teams’ official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Aston Villa v Newcastle team news

Aston Villa predicted XI: TBC

Newcastle predicted XI: TBC

Aston Villa v Newcastle odds

Our prediction: Aston Villa v Newcastle

Villa’s false start won’t cause too much concern just yet at Villa Park. Knee-jerk reactions are commonplace in August where the Premier League is concerned, but there’s every chance Villa could still live up to the pre-season hype.

One thing is clear, they must fill the Grealish shortfall soon. Buendia may need time to settle into his new surroundings, but thankfully, for now, one man who has taken to Villa like a duck to water is new predatory striker Danny Ings.

He found the net in the 33rd-minute of his friendly debut and scored a last-ditch consolation penalty at the weekend to raise hopes that he can still bang in the goals without requiring first-rate service just yet.

Our prediction: Aston Villa 2-1 Newcastle (8/1 at bet365)

