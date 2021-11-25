What channel is Arsenal v Newcastle Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Arsenal face Newcastle in the first match of the weekend’s Premier League TV schedule live from the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners had enjoyed a 10-game win streak before a humbling 4-0 loss to Liverpool last weekend. They will be determined to get back on the trail for points

Mikel Arteta has fought off criticism for now, but he knows that a few bad results would draw the spotlight back onto his position.

Newcastle started the Eddie Howe era without Eddie Howe last weekend after he tested positive for COVID prior to his St James’ Park debut. He must provide a negative test before he can stand on the touchline at the Emirates this Saturday.

On the pitch, his men showed renewed confidence going forward and the same shambolic defending that has seen them rooted to the foot of the Premier League table.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Newcastle on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Newcastle?

Arsenal v Newcastle will take place on Saturday 27th November 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v Newcastle will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Chelsea v Man Utd on Sunday evening.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Newcastle on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

How to live stream Arsenal v Newcastle online

Arsenal v Newcastle team news

Arsenal predicted XI: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Saka, Partey, Lokonga, Smith Rowe; Aubameyang, Lacazette

Newcastle predicted XI: Dubravka; Krafth, Lascelles, Clark; Murphy, Willock, Hayden, Ritchie; Joelinton, Wilson, Saint-Maximin

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Arsenal v Newcastle odds

Our prediction: Arsenal v Newcastle

Arsenal can’t – and shouldn’t – let their defeat to Liverpool demolish their momentum at the moment.

Things are going well, on the whole, and another midweek without continental duties to perform should see them fresh and fit for the weekend.

Newcastle pose more of a threat going forward under Howe, but that won’t count for anything if his side are torn to shreds at every opportunity.

Our prediction: Arsenal 3-0 Newcastle (11/1 at bet365)

