What channel is AC Milan v Liverpool Champions League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Liverpool travel to face AC Milan in the last of their Champions League fixtures on TV to round off the group stage.

Advertisement

The Reds have won all five of their matches in the continental competition so far, a record only matched by Ajax and Bayern Munich in their respective groups.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are safe and secure in the knockout rounds with an 11-point cushion over third-placed Milan. Porto are 10 points adrift in second, meaning Liverpool have the luxury of knowing they could field any XI and progress as group winner regardless.

AC Milan are right in the thick of it though. Porto have five points, while the Italians are level with Atletico Madrid on four.

Any of them could still qualify with a victory, and Stefano Pioli will hope to exploit a weakened line-up by Liverpool should Klopp choose to heavily rotate his squad.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch AC Milan v Liverpool on TV and online.

Follow our dedicated Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

Check out more features: Premier League stadiums | Premier League kits | Who will win the Premier League? | Premier League table predicted 2021/22 | Best players in the Premier League 2021 | Best football players in the world 2021

When is AC Milan v Liverpool?

AC Milan v Liverpool will take place on Tuesday 7th December 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for more times and information.

What time is kick-off?

AC Milan v Liverpool will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Champions League games taking place this week including Man Utd v Young Boys.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is AC Milan v Liverpool on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:45pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month, which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream AC Milan v Liverpool online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

For the latest news and expert tips on getting the best deals this year, take a look at our Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021 guides.

AC Milan v Liverpool team news

AC Milan predicted XI: Maignan; Kalulu, Tomori, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Kessie, Tonali; Saelemaekers, Diaz, Leao; Ibrahimovic

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Williams, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Morton, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Origi, Minamino

AC Milan v Liverpool odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: AC Milan (1/1) Draw (3/1) Liverpool (23/10)*.

For all the latest Champions League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: AC Milan v Liverpool

Liverpool don’t need anything here. They don’t need a win, a draw, a clean sheet, a point or three, they don’t even need a good performance. It’s a dead rubber in their eyes.

For AC Milan, it’s a very different proposition. Victory on home soil would pile the pressure on Porto and Atletico Madrid to win their encounter.

AC Milan are likely to see a lot of the ball and force the issue, but it’s not in Klopp’s nature to completely ignore a game. Expect a scattering of stars to play – after all, they boast a talented squad – and that could be enough to cause problems for Milan.

Our prediction: AC Milan 2-2 Liverpool (12/1 at bet365).

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.