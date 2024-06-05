Is there a third place play-off at T20 World Cup 2024?
Gold and silver honours are up for grabs in the T20 World Cup – but what about bronze?
I bring good news: There isn’t one.
Fortunately for fans and players alike, everyone’s least favorite fixture in sport is not part of the T20 World Cup in 2024.
Unlike in football or rugby, the cricket World Cup has never required the losing semi-finalists to stick around and play an extra game for the glory of coming third in a competition where only coming first matters.
It is unclear why cricket has never opted for a third-place play-off, but it is likely to do with the World Cup originating with the 50 over format, where a match takes an entire day rather than the three hours a T20 takes, as well as the the preparation that is required to ready a pitch.
Cricket has never had a problem with playing pointless fixtures, with the relentless international and franchise schedule proof of that, but for whatever reason, a third-place play-off is not one of them.
