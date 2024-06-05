Unlike in football or rugby, the cricket World Cup has never required the losing semi-finalists to stick around and play an extra game for the glory of coming third in a competition where only coming first matters.

It is unclear why cricket has never opted for a third-place play-off, but it is likely to do with the World Cup originating with the 50 over format, where a match takes an entire day rather than the three hours a T20 takes, as well as the the preparation that is required to ready a pitch.

Cricket has never had a problem with playing pointless fixtures, with the relentless international and franchise schedule proof of that, but for whatever reason, a third-place play-off is not one of them.

