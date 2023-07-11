Faf du Plessis, Aaron Finch, Lockie Ferguson, Rashid Khan and Quinton de Kock are among the global stars taking part in the inaugural edition of the tournament.

England internationals Jason Roy and Liam Plunkett are also among the ranks of the unusually named teams including the Seattle Orcas and San Francisco Unicorns.

Fans across the globe will look on with keen interest as another sport seeks to take America by storm, but will it catch on?

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide to Major League Cricket, including how to watch the tournament on TV and live stream.

When does Major League Cricket start?

Major League Cricket begins on Thursday 13th July 2023.

The tournament comprises of 19 matches and will draw to a close with the final on Monday 31st July 2023.

Major League Cricket on TV and live stream in UK

Details on how to watch Major League Cricket in many places other than the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas, USA remain unclear, just days out from the start of the tournament.

Fans in the US can stream matches via the Willow TV app and Sling TV, while those in India can tune into Sports 18 for all the matches.

However, a British broadcaster has not been confirmed at the time of writing.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to MLC for clarification over whether UK-based fans can watch the tournament. We will update you if any further details emerge.

Major League Cricket teams and players

There are six founding franchises in MLC, each with a head coach and playing captain:

Los Angeles Knight Riders (HC: TBA, C: TBA)

MI New York (HC: Robin Peterson, C: Kieron Pollard)

San Francisco Unicorns (HC: Shane Watson, C: Aaron Finch)

Seattle Orcas (HC: Pravin Amre, C: TBA)

Texas Super Kings (HC: Stephen Fleming, C: Faf du Plessis)

Washington Freedom (HC: Greg Shipperd, C: Moises Henriques)

Major League Cricket fixtures

All UK time.

Group Stage

Friday 14th July

Texas Super Kings v LA Knight Riders (1:30am)

MI New York v San Francisco Unicorns (9:30pm)

Saturday 15th July

Seattle Orcas v Washington Freedom (1:30am)

Sunday 16th July

San Francisco Unicorns v Seattle Orcas (1:30am)

Texas Super Kings v Washington Freedom (9:30pm)

Monday 17th July

LA Knight Riders v MI New York (1:30am)

Tuesday 18th July

Texas Super Kings v MI New York (1:30am)

Wednesday 19th July

LA Knight Riders v San Francisco Unicorns (1:30am)

Thursday 20th July

Washington Freedom v LA Knight Riders (11:30pm)

Friday 21st July

Seattle Orcas v Texas Super Kings (11:30pm)

Saturday 22nd July

Washington Freedom v San Francisco Super Kings (11:30pm)

Sunday 23rd July

LA Knight Riders v Seattle Orcas (7:30pm)

MI New York v Washington Freedom (11:30pm)

Monday 24th July

San Francisco Unicorns v Texas Super Kings (11:30pm)

Tuesday 25th July

MI New York v Seattle Orcas (11:30pm)

Eliminator

Thursday 27th July

Team 3 v Team 4 (9:30pm)

Friday 28th July

Team 1 v Team 2 (1:30am)

Third-place play-off

Saturday 29th July

Loser match 16 v Winner Match 17 (1:30am)

Final

Monday 31st July

Winner match 16 v Winner Match 18 (1:30am)

