He said: "Hi everybody, I'm going to make this short and sweet. I'd like to announce my retirement from boxing, it has been a blast, I've loved every single minute of it and I'm going to end with this: Dick Turpin wore a mask."

Since his announcement, many fans have been left to speculate just what Fury's reference to Dick Turpin could mean.

Turpin was a real-life highwayman who became notorious for his robberies where he wore a mask to carry out his crimes. Turpin was eventually executed in 1739 for horse theft.

As for Fury's reference to the masked robber, fans have speculated that it could be Fury cheekily referencing the negotiations and demands for a proposed fight with Anthony Joshua, which boxing fans have been hoping to see for years and now looks like it will never go ahead.

Others have questioned whether Fury's cryptic message could be in reference to a former opponent or something more general about his own public persona.

Fury has of course retired multiple times from the world of boxing so fans will have to wait and see if Fury means business this time round.

On the announcement of Fury's retirement, Frank Warren, who promotes Fury, told BBC Radio 5 Live that he was unaware of his retirement plans.

Warren said: "I've said all along that there is no way I will be trying to in any way influence him.

"If that what he wants to do, that's great. He's done everything he can do. Probably been the best British heavyweight of his generation by far. Two-time world champion, two closely fought fights against Usyk. He's got plenty of money, got his wits about him, got a lovely family. God bless him, enjoy."

He added: "He's become a world star. If you look at some of the fights he's had, he's not been in one fight that hasn't been exciting. Very, very exciting fights. Big heart, got off the floor when he's been knocked down by big punches and come back to win fights. He's been something special."

