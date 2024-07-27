Check out our Olympics on today guide, including hand-picked highlights from Olympic gold medallists and experts

Hard fought Olympic qualifying tournaments have taken place in Poland, Italy and Bangkok, and if all that weren’t gruelling enough, the IOC have had to remove one of the eight male weight divisions in order to accommodate a sixth weight division for the women, an entirely correct logistical decision, but one that has hotly increased the competition for the more limited spaces in the teams, as well as potentially creating some David-and-Goliath match ups.

Matches will be fought over three 3-minute rounds for the men, and four 2-minute rounds for the women. Although the bar on professionals competing at the Olympics was lifted in 2016, comparatively few took part in Rio and Tokyo, and none will be present in Paris.

RadioTimes.com brings you our guide to boxing at the Olympic Games in 2024.

When is boxing at the Olympics 2024?

Boxing at the Olympics begins on Saturday 27th July and runs until Saturday 10th August.

Team GB boxing at the Olympics 2024

Team GB has managed to qualify six fighters for the games, including returning Tokyo participant Charley-Sian Davison, as well as Rosie Eccles, Chantelle Reid, Lewis Richardson, Pat Brown and the hotly tipped Heavyweight Delicious Orie.

As always, Cuba heads the list of countries with fighters to look out for, with Pan-American Games Gold Medallists Julio Cesar La Cruz, Arlen Lopez and Saidel Horta fighting at Heavyweight, Middleweight and Featherweight respectively.

After a disappointing Olympics in Tokyo, the US is hoping for great things from its fighters, particularly Jennifer “Troublemaker” Lozado and the small but speedy heavyweight Joshua Edwards.

Olympics 2024 boxing on TV

You can tune in to watch every single minute of every event live on discovery+ throughout the Olympic Games 2024 in the UK.

All of this summer's Olympic action will be broadcast across the discovery+ online streaming platform, totalling around 3,800 hours over the course of the Games, while the Eurosport channels will host wall-to-wall coverage each day.

Fans will be spoiled for choice with more than 55 live feeds constantly rolling to cover every single event.

BBC will boast 250 hours of live coverage throughout the Games. Check out what they will show on their limited live feeds each day with our downloadable Olympics TV Guide or our online Olympics on Today Guide.

Olympics 2024 boxing schedule

All UK time. Subject to change.

Saturday 27th July

2:30pm – Women’s 54kg prelims – Round of 32

3:18pm – Women’s 60k prelims – Round of 32

4:06pm – Men’s 63.5kg prelims – Round of 32

4:38pm – Men’s 80kg prelims – Round of 32

7pm – Women’s 54kg prelims – Round of 32

7:48pm – Women’s 60kg prelims – Round of 32

8:36pm – Men’s 63.5kg prelims – Round of 32

9:08pm – Men’s 80kg prelims – Round of 32

Sunday 28th July

10am – Men’s 51kg prelims – Round of 32

10:16am – Men’s 57kg prelims – Round of 32

10:32am – Men’s 71kg prelims – Round of 32

11:04am – Men’s 92kg prelims – Round of 16

11:36pm – Women’s 50kg prelims – Round of 32

12:08pm – Women’s 66kg prelims – Round of 32

2:30pm – Men’s 57kg prelims – Round of 32

2:46pm – Men’s 71kg prelims – Round of 32

3:02pm – Men’s 92kg prelims – Round of 16

3:30pm – Women’s 50kg prelims – Round of 32

4:22pm – Women’s 66kg prelims – Round of 32

7pm – Men’s 71kg prelims – Round of 32

7:16pm – Men’s 92kg prelims – Round of 32

8:04pm – Women’s 50kg prelims – Round of 32

8:36pm – Women’s 66kg prelims – Round of 32

Monday 29th July

10am - Women’s 60kg prelims – Round of 16

10:48am – Men’s 63.5kg prelims – Round of 16

11:36am – Men’s +92kg prelims – Round of 16

2:30pm – Women’s 60kg prelims – Round of 16

3:02pm – Men’s 63.5kg prelims – Round of 16

3:50pm – Men’s +92kg prelims – Round of 16

7pm – Women’s 60kg prelims – Round of 16

7:48pm – Men’s 63.5kg prelims – Round of 16

8:20pm – Men’s +92kg prelims – Round of 16

Tuesday 30th July

10am – Men’s 51kg prelims – Round of 16

10:48am – Men’s 80kg prelims – Round of 16

11:20am – Women’s 54kg prelims – Round of 16

12:08am – Women’s 57kg prelims – Round of 32

2:30pm – Men’s 51kg prelims – Round of 16

3:18pm – Men’s 80kg prelims – Round of 16

3:50pm – Women’s 54kg prelims – Round of 16

4:38pm – Women’s 57kg prelims – Round of 32

7pm – Men’s 51kg prelims – Round of 16

7:32pm – Men’s 80kg prelims – Round of 16

8:36pm – Women’s 54kg prelims – Round of 16

9:08pm – Women’s 57kg prelims – Round of 32

Wednesday 31st July

10am – Men’s 57kg prelims – Round of 16

10:32am – Men’s 71kg prelims – Round of 16

11:04am – Women’s 75kg prelims – Round of 16

12:08pm – Women’s 60kg – Quarter-final

2:30pm – Men’s 57kg prelims – Round of 16

3:18pm- Men’s 71kg prelims – Round of 16

4:38pm – Women’s 60kg – Quarter-final

7pm – Men’s 57kg prelims – Round of 16

7:48pm – Men’s 71kg prelims – Round of 16

8:36pm – Women’s 75kg prelims – Round of 16

9:08pm – Women’s 60kg – Quarter-final

Thursday 1st August

10am – Women’s 50kg prelims – Round of 16

10:48am – Women’s 66kg prelims – Quarter-final

11:36am – Women’s 54kg – Quarter-final

11:52am – Men’s 63.5kg – Quarter-final

12:08pm – Men’s 92kg, Quarter-final

2:30pm – Women’s 50kg prelims – Round of 16

3:18pm – Women’s 66kg prelims – Round of 16

4:06pm – Women’s 54kg – Quarter-final

4:38pm – Men’s 63.5kg – Quarter-final

4:54pm – Men’s 92kg – Quarter-final

7pm – Women’s 50kg prelims – Round of 32

7:32pm – Women’s 66kg prelims – Round of 16

8:04pm – Women’s 54kg – Quarter-final

8:20pm – Men’s 63.5kg – Quarter-final

8:52pm – Men’s 92kg – Quarter-final

Friday 2nd August

2:30pm – Women’s 57kg prelims – Round of 16

3:34pm – Men’s 51kg – Quarter-final

4:06pm – Men’s 80kg – Quarter-final

4:38pm – Men’s +92kg – Quarter-final

7pm – Women’s 57kg prelims – Round of 16

8:04pm – Men’s 51kg – Quarter-final

8:36pm – Men’s 80kg – Quarter-final

9:08pm – Men’s +92kg – Quarter-final

Saturday 3rd August

2:30pm – Men’s 57kg – Quarter-final

3:02pm – Men’s 71kg – Quarter-final

3:34pm – Women’s 50kg – Quarter-final

4:06pm – Women’s 66kg – Quarter-final

4:38pm – Women’s 60kg – Semi-final

7pm – Men’s 57kg – Quarter-final

7:32pm – Men’s 71kg – Quarter-final

8:04pm – Women’s 50kg – Quarter-final

8:36pm – Women’s 66kg – Quarter-final

9:08pm – Women’s 60kg – Semi-final

Sunday 4th August

10am – Women’s 57kg – Quarter-final

10:32am – Women’s 75kg – Quarter-final

11:04am- Women’s 54kg – Semi-final

11:20am – Men’s 51kg – Semi-final

11:36am – Men’s 63.5kg – Semi-final

11:52am – Men’s 80kg – Semi-final

12:08pm – Men’s 92kg – Semi-final

2:30pm – Women’s 57kg - Quarter-final

3:02pm – Women’s 75kg – Quarter-final

3:34pm – Women’s 54kg – Semi-final

3:50pm – Men’s 51kg – Semi-final

4:06pm – Men’s 63.5kg – Semi-final

4:22pm – Men’s 80kg – Semi-final

4:38pm – Men’s 92kg – Semi-final

Tuesday 6th August

8:30pm – Men’s 71kg – Semi-final

9:02pm – Women’s 50kg – Semi-final

9:34pm – Women’s 66kg – Semi-final

10:06pm – Women’s 60kg – Final

Wednesday 7th August

8:30pm – Women’s 57kg – Semi-final

9:02pm – Men’s +92kg – Semi-final

9:34pm – Men’s 63.5kg – Final

9:51pm – Men’s 80kg – Final

Thursday 8th August

8:30pm – Men’s 57kg – Semi-final

9:02pm – Women’s 75kg – Semi-final

9:34pm – Men’s 51kg – Final

9:51pm – Women’s 54kg – Final

Friday 9th August

8:30pm – Men’s 71kg – Final

8:47pm – Women’s 50kg – Final

9:16pm – Men’s 92kg – Final

9:51pm – Women’s 66kg – Final

Saturday 10th August

8:30pm – Women’s 57kg – Final

8:47pm – Men’s 57kg – Final

9:16pm – Women’s 75kg – Final

9:51pm – Men’s +92kg - Final

