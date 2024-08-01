Díaz won the European title this year, and he came close to setting a new world record.

Check out our Olympics on today guide, including hand-picked highlights from Olympic gold medallists and experts

Jamaica's Jaydon Hibbert and Hugues Fabrice Zango of Burkina Faso are also potential winners, meaning this year's competition in France will be enthralling.

In the women's competition, Tokyo gold medal winner and four-time World Championships winner Yulimar Rojas is injured, leaving Leyanis Perez of Cuba at the top of the pile. She is undefeated outdoors this year.

More like this

RadioTimes.com brings you our guide to triple jump at the Olympic Games in 2024.

Don’t miss a minute of the Games with our complete 16-day Olympics TV Guide download, including how to watch all the action on TV, online, on catch-up and on the radio.

Read more: Olympics TV coverage | Olympics radio coverage | Olympics presenters and commentators

When is the triple jump at the Olympics 2024?

Triple jump at the Olympics begins on Friday 2nd August and runs until Friday 9th August.

Team GB triple jump at the Olympics 2024

Team GB don't have any hopes in the triple jump this year, so UK fans can just sit back and enjoy the action in France.

In the men's, it looks a four-way battle between Díaz, Pichardo, Hibbert and Zango, but only three of the four can end up with a medal.

As for the women's competition, it looks Perez's to lose - however, anything can happen at the Games.

Olympics 2024 triple jump on TV

You can tune in to watch every single minute of every event live on discovery+ throughout the Olympic Games 2024 in the UK.

All of this summer's Olympic action will be broadcast across the discovery+ online streaming platform, totalling around 3,800 hours over the course of the Games, while the Eurosport channels will host wall-to-wall coverage each day.

Fans will be spoiled for choice with more than 55 live feeds constantly rolling to cover every single event.

BBC will boast 250 hours of live coverage throughout the Games. Check out what they will show on their limited live feeds each day with our downloadable Olympics TV Guide or our online Olympics on Today Guide.

Olympics 2024 triple jump schedule

All UK time. Subject to change.

Friday 2nd August

Women's triple jump qualification (5:15pm)

Saturday 3rd August

Women's triple jump final (7:20pm)

Wednesday 7th August

Men's triple jump qualification (6:15pm)

Friday 9th August

Men's triple jump final (7:13pm)

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.