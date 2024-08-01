Team GB will contend for the podium in each of the events, while the mixed relay is likely to be a bit of a lottery on the day.

Check out our Olympics on today guide, including hand-picked highlights from Olympic gold medallists and experts

Ireland could also be in the hunt for a podium place or two throughout the team events on the track.

RadioTimes.com brings you our guide to relay events at the Olympic Games in 2024.

More like this

Don’t miss a minute of the Games with our complete 16-day Olympics TV Guide download, including how to watch all the action on TV, online, on catch-up and on the radio.

Read more: Olympics TV coverage | Olympics radio coverage | Olympics presenters and commentators

When are the relay events at the Olympics 2024?

Relay events at the Olympics begin on Friday 2nd August and run until Saturday 10th August.

Team GB relay events at the Olympics 2024

Team GB will enter a team in each of the five relay events on the track after qualifying in the spring.

The men's and women's teams secured qualification in fine form, while the mixed relay team secured safe passage to the Games late in proceedings at a track meeting in the Bahamas in May.

Top relay sprinters for Team GB include Dina Asher-Smith, Imani-Lara Lansiquot and Daryll Neita, while Zharnel Hughes is the men's greatest hope of a scorching time.

Olympics 2024 relay events on TV

You can tune in to watch every single minute of every event live on discovery+ throughout the Olympic Games 2024 in the UK.

All of this summer's Olympic action will be broadcast across the discovery+ online streaming platform, totalling around 3,800 hours over the course of the Games, while the Eurosport channels will host wall-to-wall coverage each day.

Fans will be spoiled for choice with more than 55 live feeds constantly rolling to cover every single event.

BBC will boast 250 hours of live coverage throughout the Games. Check out what they will show on their limited live feeds each day with our downloadable Olympics TV Guide or our online Olympics on Today Guide.

Olympics 2024 relay events schedule

All UK time. Subject to change.

Friday 2nd August

6:10pm – Mixed 4x400m Round 1

Saturday 3rd August

7:55pm – Mixed 4x400m Final

Thursday 8th August

10:10am – Women's 4x100m Round 1

10:35am – Men's 4x100m Round 1

Friday 9th August

9:40am – Women's 4x400m Round 1

10:05am – Men's 4x400m Round 1

6:30pm – Women's 4x100m Final

6:47pm – Men's 4x100m Final

Saturday 10th August

8:00pm – Men's 4x400m Final

8:14pm – Women's 4x400m Final

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.