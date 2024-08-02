Rio 2016 brought the Games tinged with shades of green and gold, Tokyo 2020 brought... well, face masks.

Now, Paris 2024 will bring a dazzling shade of purple to our screens over the days to come with a unique running track set to nestle its place in our brains for the foreseeable future.

Why is the Olympics athletics track purple?

Athletics tracks traditionally offer that classic burnt red look (we'll also allow 'orange'), while blue is a typical secondary colour seen in stadiums across the globe.

Purple is a new one, however. There are a few reasons behind the decision that go beyond mere aesthetics.

Firstly, the Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS) was involved in discussions around the track and believe using two tones of purple will make it easier to determine what is actually going on – and where.

A lighter tone is used for the track and competition areas, while a darker tone is used for technical, setup and rest areas.

Secondly, the colour contrasts with the athletes so you should be able to pick them out a little easier in front of a vivid violet backdrop.

Third, there is a genuine desire to make sure Paris 2024 stays in your mind long after the Olympic flame dies down.

According to the official website of the Olympic Games, the purple track "will allow the images of the Paris 2024 Games to be engraved in the memories of spectators, television viewers and athletes alike".

