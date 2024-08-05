When is the men's and women's marathon at the Olympics 2024?
All the details about the men's and women's marathons at the 2024 Olympics, including when the races take place and how to watch them.
Eliud Kipchoge refuses to call it a day. The Kenyan superstar returns to the Olympic Games in a bid to record a third successive marathon title.
The 39-year-old finished 10th in the Tokyo Marathon in March, his worst ever career result, but will be rejuvenated by the sight of the Olympic rings.
Kenenisa Bekele, aged 42, will be determined to maintain his rivalry with Kipchoge, while younger guns throughout the field will be determined to oust the old guard.
In the women's marathon, world record holder Tigist Assefa, Peres Jepchirchir and Sifan Hassan are all eyeing up the title.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details for the marathon at the Olympics in 2024.
When is the marathon at the Olympics 2024?
The men's marathon will take place on Saturday 10th August 2024.
The women's marathon will take place on Sunday 11th August 2024.
What time is the marathon at the Olympics 2024?
The men's marathon will take place at 7am UK time.
The women's marathon will take place at 7am UK time.
How to watch the marathon at the Olympics 2024
You can tune in to watch every single minute of every event – including the marathons – live on discovery+ throughout the Olympic Games 2024 in the UK.
All of this summer's Olympic action will be broadcast across the discovery+ online streaming platform, totalling around 3,800 hours over the course of the Games, while the Eurosport channels will host wall-to-wall coverage each day.
Fans will be spoiled for choice with more than 55 live feeds constantly rolling to cover every single event.
BBC will boast 250 hours of live coverage throughout the Games. Check out what they will show on their limited live feeds each day with our downloadable Olympics TV Guide or our online Olympics on Today Guide.
