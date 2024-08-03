Check out our Olympics on today guide, including hand-picked highlights from Olympic gold medallists and experts

Tentóglou is the current Olympics and World champion, but he'll need to win gold at the next three Games to match Lewis's record from 1984 until 1996.

The women's long jump will also be an interesting contest, with Germany's Malaika Mihambo the favourite to retain her gold medal after success at Tokyo 2020.

She has returned from injury and she won the European title earlier this year.

RadioTimes.com brings you our guide to long jump at the Olympic Games in 2024.

When is long jump at the Olympics 2024?

Long jump at the Olympics begins on Sunday 4th August and runs until Thursday 8th August.

Team GB long jump at the Olympics 2024

Jacob Fincham-Dukes is Team GB's main hope in the long jump - however, he's a big outsider compared to the likes of Greece's Tentóglou.

Fincham-Dukes, who is the national champion, was fourth at the European Championships earlier this year, and he'll be hoping to cause an upset in France during his first Olympics appearance.

Olympics 2024 long jump on TV

You can tune in to watch every single minute of every event live on discovery+ throughout the Olympic Games 2024 in the UK.

All of this summer's Olympic action will be broadcast across the discovery+ online streaming platform, totalling around 3,800 hours over the course of the Games, while the Eurosport channels will host wall-to-wall coverage each day.

Fans will be spoiled for choice with more than 55 live feeds constantly rolling to cover every single event.

BBC will boast 250 hours of live coverage throughout the Games. Check out what they will show on their limited live feeds each day with our downloadable Olympics TV Guide or our online Olympics on Today Guide.

Olympics 2024 long jump schedule

All UK time. Subject to change.

Sunday 4th August

Men's long jump qualification (10:00am)

Tuesday 6th August

Women's long jump qualification (10:15am)

Men's long jump final (7:15pm)

Thursday 8th August

Women's long jump final (7:00pm)

