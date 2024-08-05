Check out our Olympics on today guide, including hand-picked highlights from Olympic gold medallists and experts

Chopra is expected to attempt to break the 90-metre mark, but he faces competition from Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic and Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem.

Vadlejch took home the silver medal in Tokyo, and he'll be hoping to go one better in France. He comes into this summer's Olympics on the back of winning this year's European Championships in Italy after throwing 88.65m.

In the women's competition, Japan’s Haruka Kitaguchi is the favourite to take home gold. She won last year's World Championships in Budapest, as well as winning gold in the Diamond League.

Her biggest threats are Flor Denis Ruiz of Colombia and Australia's Mackenzie Little.

RadioTimes.com brings you our guide to javelin throw at the Olympic Games in 2024.

When is javelin throw at the Olympics 2024?

Javelin throw at the Olympics begins on Tuesday 6th August and runs until Saturday 10th August.

Team GB javelin throw at the Olympics 2024

Team GB don't have any hopes in the javelin in Paris, so the attention will be on whether Chopra can break the 90m mark and secure his second consecutive Olympic gold medal.

The 26-year-old has age on his side against his main rival Vadlejch, 33, but who will come out on top?

Olympics 2024 javelin throw on TV

You can tune in to watch every single minute of every event live on discovery+ throughout the Olympic Games 2024 in the UK.

All of this summer's Olympic action will be broadcast across the discovery+ online streaming platform, totalling around 3,800 hours over the course of the Games, while the Eurosport channels will host wall-to-wall coverage each day.

Fans will be spoiled for choice with more than 55 live feeds constantly rolling to cover every single event.

BBC will boast 250 hours of live coverage throughout the Games. Check out what they will show on their limited live feeds each day with our downloadable Olympics TV Guide or our online Olympics on Today Guide.

Olympics 2024 javelin throw schedule

All UK time. Subject to change.

Tuesday 6th August

Men's javelin throw qualification - Group A (9:20am)

Men's javelin throw qualification - Group B (10:50am)

Wednesday 7th August

Women's javelin throw qualification - Group A (9:25am)

Women's javelin throw qualification - Group B (10:50am)

Thursday 8th August

Men's javelin throw final (7:25pm)

Saturday 10th August

Women's javelin throw final (6:30pm)

