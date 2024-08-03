Karsten Warholm is The Man in this event. The 400m hurdler broke the world record which had stood for 29 years in 2021, before shaving almost a full second off that record a month later at Tokyo 2020.

Expect plenty of drama across the four men's and women's events once the track and field proceedings get under way at the Stade de France.

RadioTimes.com brings you our guide to hurdles events at the Olympic Games in 2024.

When are the hurdles events at the Olympics 2024?

Hurdles events at the Olympics begin on Sunday 4th August and run until Saturday 10th August.

Team GB hurdles events at the Olympics 2024

Team GB is represented in each of the hurdles events. Tade Ojora (110m) and Alastair Chalmers (400m) will compete in the men's events, while Cindy Sember (100m), Jessie Knight (400m) and Lina Nelson (400m) will compete in the women's.

Olympics 2024 hurdles events on TV

You can tune in to watch every single minute of every event live on discovery+ throughout the Olympic Games 2024 in the UK.

All of this summer's Olympic action will be broadcast across the discovery+ online streaming platform, totalling around 3,800 hours over the course of the Games, while the Eurosport channels will host wall-to-wall coverage each day.

Fans will be spoiled for choice with more than 55 live feeds constantly rolling to cover every single event.

BBC will boast 250 hours of live coverage throughout the Games. Check out what they will show on their limited live feeds each day with our downloadable Olympics TV Guide or our online Olympics on Today Guide.

Olympics 2024 hurdles events schedule

All UK time. Subject to change.

Sunday 4th August

10:50am – Men's 110m Hurdles Round 1

11:35am – Women's 400m Hurdles Round 1

Monday 5th August

9:05am – Men's 400m Hurdles Round 1

9:50am – Women's 400m Hurdles Repechage

Tuesday 6th August

9:50am – Men's 110m Hurdles Repechage

11:00am – Men's 400m Hurdles Repechage

7:07pm – Women's 400m Hurdles Semi-Final

Wednesday 7th August

9:15am – Women's 110m Hurdles Round 1

6:05pm – Men's 110m Hurdles Semi-Final

6:35pm – Men's 400m Hurdles Semi-final

Thursday 8th August

9:35am – Women's 100m Hurdles Repechage

8:25pm – Women's 400m Hurdles Final

8:45pm – Men's 110m Hurdles Final

Friday 9th August

11:05am – Women's 100m Hurdles Semi-Final

8:45pm – Men's 400m Hurdles Final

Saturday 10th August

6:35pm – Women's 100m Hurdles Final

