You may also recognise Tamberi's name as he was the athlete who lost his wedding ring in the River Seine during the Opening Ceremony. He said the ring will now 'remain forever in the riverbed of the city of love'.

The women's high jump looks to be wrapped up already, with Yaroslava Mahuchikh from Ukraine the heavy favourite to take home the gold medal.

She set a world record of 2.10m at the Wanda Diamond League last year, and the 22-year-old is the one to beat.

RadioTimes.com brings you our guide to high jump at the Olympic Games in 2024.

Don’t miss a minute of the Games with our complete 16-day Olympics TV Guide download, including how to watch all the action on TV, online, on catch-up and on the radio.

When is high jump at the Olympics 2024?

High jump at the Olympics begins on Friday 2nd August and runs until Saturday 10th August.

Team GB high jump at the Olympics 2024

Team GB's best hope is Morgan Lake in the women's high jump - however, she'll need a miraculous performance to beat Mahuchikh to gold.

Lake made the high jump final at the Rio Olympics, but she missed out on Tokyo due to a foot injury. She's making her third appearance at the Games.

Olympics 2024 high jump on TV

You can tune in to watch every single minute of every event live on discovery+ throughout the Olympic Games 2024 in the UK.

All of this summer's Olympic action will be broadcast across the discovery+ online streaming platform, totalling around 3,800 hours over the course of the Games, while the Eurosport channels will host wall-to-wall coverage each day.

Fans will be spoiled for choice with more than 55 live feeds constantly rolling to cover every single event.

BBC will boast 250 hours of live coverage throughout the Games. Check out what they will show on their limited live feeds each day with our downloadable Olympics TV Guide or our online Olympics on Today Guide.

Olympics 2024 high jump schedule

All UK time. Subject to change.

Friday 2nd August

Women's high jump qualification (9:15am)

Sunday 4th August

Women's high jump final (6:55pm)

Wednesday 7th August

Men's high jump qualification (9:05am)

Saturday 10th August

Men's high jump final (6:00pm)

