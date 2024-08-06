KJT will go again in Paris with major unfinished business and legions of fans backing her from across the Channel.

Check out our Olympics on today guide, including hand-picked highlights from Olympic gold medallists and experts

Heptathletes are expected to compete across seven disciplines ranging from track sprints to shot put. Versatility is crucial.

RadioTimes.com brings you our guide to the heptathlon at the Olympic Games in 2024.

More like this

Don’t miss a minute of the Games with our complete 16-day Olympics TV Guide download, including how to watch all the action on TV, online, on catch-up and on the radio.

Read more: Olympics TV coverage | Olympics radio coverage | Olympics presenters and commentators

When is the heptathlon at the Olympics 2024?

The heptathlon at the Olympics begins on Thursday 8th August and runs until Friday 9th August.

Team GB heptathlon at the Olympics 2024

Katarina Johnson-Thompson has been one of the most entertaining, successful British athletes in recent years, taking the mantle of Team GB's greatest heptathlon hope from Jessica Ennis-Hill.

KJT is a two-time heptathlon world champion, including in 2023, after overcoming a string of horrendous injury issues. She was forced to pull out of Tokyo 2020 midway through the events with a calf muscle tear. She is back and means business in Paris.

Jade O'Dowda is the new kid on the block aiming to make a name for herself in Paris. The 24-year-old clinched bronze at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Olympics 2024 heptathlon on TV

You can tune in to watch every single minute of every event live on discovery+ throughout the Olympic Games 2024 in the UK.

All of this summer's Olympic action will be broadcast across the discovery+ online streaming platform, totalling around 3,800 hours over the course of the Games, while the Eurosport channels will host wall-to-wall coverage each day.

Fans will be spoiled for choice with more than 55 live feeds constantly rolling to cover every single event.

BBC will boast 250 hours of live coverage throughout the Games. Check out what they will show on their limited live feeds each day with our downloadable Olympics TV Guide or our online Olympics on Today Guide.

Olympics 2024 heptathlon schedule

All UK time. Subject to change.

Thursday 8th August

9:05am – 100m Hurdles

10:05am – High Jump

6:35pm – Shot Put

7:55pm – 200m

Friday 9th August

9:05am – Long Jump

10:23am / 11:32am – Javelin Throw Group A / B

7:25pm – 800m

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.