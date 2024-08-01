Decathletes must be competent at sprints, hurdles, longer distance runs as well as using their upper body in a series of throws and a pole vault for good measure.

Damian Warner of Canada clinched gold in Tokyo 2020, with an Olympic record to boot, comfortably clear of Kevin Mayer and Ashley Moloney.

RadioTimes.com brings you our guide to the decathlon at the Olympic Games in 2024.

When is the decathlon at the Olympics 2024?

The decathlon at the Olympics begins on Friday 2nd August and runs until Saturday 3rd August.

Team GB decathlon at the Olympics 2024

Unfortunately, there will be no men from Team GB involved in the decathlon at the Olympic Games in 2024 – unless Daley Thompson wants to dig out his old kit!

Olympics 2024 decathlon on TV

You can tune in to watch every single minute of every event live on discovery+ throughout the Olympic Games 2024 in the UK.

All of this summer's Olympic action will be broadcast across the discovery+ online streaming platform, totalling around 3,800 hours over the course of the Games, while the Eurosport channels will host wall-to-wall coverage each day.

Fans will be spoiled for choice with more than 55 live feeds constantly rolling to cover every single event.

BBC will boast 250 hours of live coverage throughout the Games. Check out what they will show on their limited live feeds each day with our downloadable Olympics TV Guide or our online Olympics on Today Guide.

Olympics 2024 decathlon schedule

All UK time. Subject to change.

Friday 2nd August

9:05am – 100m

9:55am – Long Jump

11:15am – Shot Put

5:00pm – High Jump

7:50pm – 400m

Saturday 3rd August

9:05am – 110m Hurdles

9:55am / 11:05am – Discus Throw Group A / B

12:40pm – Pole Vault

6:10pm / 7:10pm – Javelin Throw Group A / B

8:45pm – 1500m

