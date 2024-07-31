Friday will see a full morning-to-night slate of track and field drama, starting with the decathlon and running through to the 10,000m final.

There are 48 gold medals to be won across the athletics events, from track races to field games, with huge British interest throughout most disciplines.

Keely Hodgkinson and Josh Kerr are among the brightest British hopes for medals, but Olympic stadiums are renowned crucibles when it comes to forging all-new superstars to inspire the masses at home.

RadioTimes.com brings you our guide to the athletics schedule today at the Olympic Games in 2024.

When is athletics at the Olympics 2024?

Athletics at the Olympics begins on Thursday 1st August and runs until the end of the Games on Sunday 11th August.

Olympics 2024 athletics schedule

All UK time. Subject to change.

Thursday 1st August

6:30am – Men’s 20km race walk

8:20am – Women’s 20km race walk

Friday 2nd August

9:05am – Men’s decathlon 100m

9:10am – Men’s hammer throw qualification - Group A

9:15am – Women’s high jump qualification

9:35am – Women’s 100m preliminary round

9:55am – Men’s decathlon long jump

10:05am – Men’s 1,500m round one

10:35am – Men’s hammer throw qualification - Group B

10:50am – Women’s 100m round one

11:15am – Men’s decathlon shot put

5:00pm – Men’s decathlon high jump

5:10pm – Women’s 5,000m round one

5:15pm – Women’s triple jump qualification

5:55pm – Women’s discus throw qualification - Group A

6:10pm – 4x400m relay mixed round one

6:45pm – Women’s 800m round one

7:10pm – Men’s shot put qualification

7:20pm – Women’s discus throw qualification - Group B

7:50pm – Men’s decathlon 400m

8:20pm – Men’s 10,000m final

Saturday 3rd August

9:05am – Men’s decathlon 110m hurdles

9:10am – Men’s pole vault qualification

9:35am – Men’s 100m preliminary round

9:55am – Men’s discus throw - Group A

10:10am – Women’s 800m repechage round

10:45am – Men’s 100m round one

11:00am – Men’s discus throw - Group B

12:40pm – Men’s decathlon pole vault

6:10pm – Men’s decathlon javelin throw - Group A

6:15pm – Men’s 1,500m repechage round

6:35pm – Men’s shot put final

6:50pm – Women’s 100m semi-final

7:10pm – Men’s decathlon javelin throw - Group B

7:20pm – Women’s triple jump final

7:55pm – 4x400m relay mixed final

8:20pm – Women’s 100m final

8:45pm – Men’s decathlon 1,500m

Sunday 4th August

9:05am – Women’s 3,000m steeplechase round one

9:20am – Women’s hammer throw qualification - Group A

9:55am – Women’s 200m round one

10:00am – Men’s long jump qualification

10:45am – Women’s hammer throw qualification - Group B

10:50am – Men’s 110m hurdles round one

11:35am – Women’s 400m hurdles round one

6:05pm – Men’s 400m round one

6:50pm – Women’s high jump final

7:00pm – Men’s 100m semi-final

7:30pm – Men’s hammer throw final

7:35pm – Women’s 800m semi-final

8:10pm – Men’s 1,500m semi-final

8:50pm – Men’s 100m final

Monday 5th August

9:05am – Men’s 400m hurdles round one

9:10am – Men’s discus throw qualification - Group A

9:40am – Women’s pole vault qualification

9:50am – Women’s 400m hurdles repechage round

10:20am – Men’s 400m repechage round

10:35am – Men’s discus throw qualification - Group B

10:55am – Women’s 400m round one

11:50am – Women’s 200m repechage round

6:00pm – Men’s pole vault final

6:04pm – Men’s 3,000m steeplechase round one

6:55pm – Men’s 200m round one

7:30pm – Women’s discus throw final

7:45pm – Women’s 200m semi-final

8:10pm – Women’s 5,000m final

8:45pm – Women’s 800m final

Tuesday 6th August

9:05am – Women’s 1,500m round one

9:20am – Men’s javelin throw qualification - Group A

9:50am – Men’s 110m hurdles repechage round

10:15am – Women’s long jump qualification

10:20am – Women’s 400m repechage round

10:50am – Men’s javelin throw qualification - Group B

11:00am – Men’s 400m hurdles repechage round

11:30am – Men’s 200m repechage round

6:35pm – Men’s 400m semi-final

6:55pm – Women’s hammer throw final

7:07pm – Women’s 400m hurdles semi-final

7:15pm – Men’s long jump final

7:50pm – Men’s 1,500m final

8:10pm – Women’s 3,000m steeplechase final

8:40pm – Women’s 200m final

Wednesday 7th August

6:30am – Marathon race walk relay mixed

9:05am – Men’s high jump qualification

9:15am – Women’s 100m hurdles round one

9:25am – Women’s javelin throw qualification - Group A

10:10am – Men’s 5,000m round one

10:50am – Women’s javelin throw qualification - Group B

10:55am – Men’s 800m round one

11:45am – Women’s 1,500m repechage round

6:00pm – Women’s pole vault final

6:05pm – Men’s 110m hurdles semi-final

6:15pm – Men’s triple jump qualification

6:35pm – Men’s 400m hurdles semi-final

7:02pm – Men’s 200m semi-final

7:25pm – Men’s discus throw final

7:45pm – Women’s 400m semi-final

8:20pm – Men’s 400m final

8:40pm – Men’s 3,000m steeplechase final

Thursday 8th August

9:05am – Women’s heptathlon 100m hurdles

9:25am – Women’s shot put qualification

9:35am – Women’s 100m hurdles repechage round

10:05am – Women’s heptathlon high jump

10:10am – Women’s 4x100m relay round one

10:35am – Men’s 4x100m relay round one

11:00am – Men’s 800m repechage round

6:35pm – Women’s heptathlon shot put

6:35pm – Women’s 1,500m semi-final

7:00pm – Women’s long jump final

7:25pm – Men’s javelin throw final

7:30pm – Men’s 200m final

7:55pm – Women’s heptathlon 200m

8:25pm – Women’s 400m hurdles final

8:45pm – Men’s 110m hurdles final

Friday 9th August

9:05am – Women’s heptathlon long jump

9:40am – Women’s 4x400m relay round one

10:05am – Men’s 4x400m relay round one

10:20am – Women’s heptathlon javelin throw - Group A

10:30am – Men’s 800m semi-final

11:05am – Women’s 100m hurdles semi-final

11:30am – Women’s heptathlon javelin throw - Group B

6:30pm – Women’s 4x100m relay final

6:40pm – Women’s shot put final

6:45pm – Men’s 4x100m relay final

7:00pm – Women’s 400m final

7:10pm – Men’s triple jump final

7:15pm – Women’s heptathlon 800m

7:55pm – Women’s 10,000m final

8:45pm – Men’s 400m hurdles final

Saturday 10th August

7:00am – Men’s marathon

6:10pm – Men’s high jump final

6:25pm – Men’s 800m final

6:40pm – Women’s javelin throw final

6:45pm – Women’s 100m hurdles final

7:00pm – Men’s 5,000m final

7:25pm – Women’s 1,500m final

8:12pm – Men’s 4x400m relay final

8:22pm – Women’s 4x400m relay final

Sunday 11th August

7:00am – Women’s marathon

