After a week of tense battles with some of our favourite soap stars from EastEnders , Neighbours , Emmerdale , Coronation Street , Hollyoaks and Home and Away, the final two have been revealed – and it really is all to play for.

It's the moment we've been waiting for, soap fans: the Soap Champion Grand Final is here!

Going into today's Grand Final after a tense Semi-Final face-off is Neighbours' Susan Kennedy and Eastenders' Ben Mitchell.

The only British contender and Eastenders character, Ben Mitchell went up against Neighbours' Mike Young in Semi-Final 1, while Susan Kennedy faced fellow Neighbours favourite, Toadie Rebecchi in Semi-Final 2.

But who will be crowned Soap Champion? You, the fans, decide!

Grand Final: Ben Mitchell vs Susan Kennedy

Choose your favourite, vote and click 'vote again' to keep going!

Grand Final results

Today (Monday 27th March) is a major day for these last two characters as they'll be going head-to-head for the title. But the Grand Final is unlike previous rounds because now, you have a full 24 hours to have your say. Talk about exciting!

On Monday 27th March, the Final kicks off at 10:30am and will then close at 10:30am on Tuesday 28th March.

With the week's voting including an earlier Wildcard decider and unguessable triumphs, there's no telling who will be crowed our winner so make sure you vote, vote, vote. You have unlimited votes and it's vital you keep clicking that 'Vote' button to make sure your favourite takes the crown of Soap Champion.

Want to keep track and get involved? You can join in on social media by following @RadioTimes on Twitter and Instagram, and tweeting along with the hashtag #TVChampion.

