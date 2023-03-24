Taking to Semi-Final 1 were Eastenders ' Ben Mitchell and Neighbours ' Mike Young. Coming into the Semi-Final as the only British contender and Eastenders character, all eyes were on the face-off, waiting to see who would triumph and go into Monday's Grand Final.

As chosen by you, the fans, the Soap Champion finalists have been drawn after a tense Semi-Final.

Similarly, Neighbours favourites Susan Kennedy and Toadie Rebecchi took to Semi-Final 2 in what was a hard decision for any devoted Australian soap fan.

And now, the winners of the Semis have been revealed, with Ben Mitchell and Susan Kennedy going straight into the final round. But who will be crowned Soap Champion? It's still all to play for and is down to you to vote.

It's been a week of unguessable action, with some of the surefire favourites losing out and not making it to these final stages.

Max Bowden as Ben Mitchell in EastEnders. BBC

The week's earlier Wildcard decider saw soap icon Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) knock out trailblazing Neighbours character Mackenzie Hargreaves with 60 per cent of fan votes, while the Quarter-Finals saw a battle of Brits vs Aussies.

There have been a host of stars from some of the most beloved soaps, including those from EastEnders, Neighbours, Emmerdale, Coronation Street, Hollyoaks and Home and Away. Now, the title of Soap Champion 2023 is getting ever closer.

With Ben Mitchell and Susan Kennedy crowned as our Soap Champion finalists, there's no telling who will take home the title. But how will they win?

Well, as per the rest of the week's voting, it's all in the fans' hands.

Jackie Woodburne as Susan Kennedy in Neighbours. Fremantle

The only difference for the Grand Final is the fact that you'll have a full 24 hours to have your say, making the showdown even more exciting! On Monday 27th March, the Final will kick off at 10:30am and will then close at 10:30am on Tuesday 28th March.

So, it's time to round up your fellow fans and get voting for your favourite!

Want to keep track and get involved? You can join in on social media by following @RadioTimes on Twitter and Instagram, and tweeting along with the hashtag #TVChampion.

And as a reminder, the draw for the Grand Final is as follows:

Final: Ben Mitchell vs Susan Kennedy

Remember: It's vital that you keep clicking that 'Vote' button to make sure your favourite takes the crown of Soap Champion.

