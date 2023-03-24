Quarter-Final votes have been counted and the four Soap Champion semi-finalists have now been confirmed .

The epic conclusion of the Soap Champion tournament is almost upon us and it's really heating up!

After the week's earlier Wildcard decider, there were further tense face-offs in the Quarter-Finals, but now we have our final four semi-finalists moving onto the next stage. On Monday, the much-anticipated Grand Final will take place, but before then, it's time to make your votes count.

In Semi-Final 2, Toadie Rebecchi will face Susan Kennedy but who will win?

Soap icon Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) knocked out trailblazing Neighbours character Mackenzie Hargreaves with 60 per cent of fan votes, but Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) also had his own nail-biting duel with Meena Jutla. So, it's all to play for.

Which Neighbours favourite will go on to the Final? You decide.

﻿

Today's (Friday 24th March) important Semi-Final votes mark a major day for our last four characters as only one from each round will go forward to face Monday's Grand Final.

Votes in each round open at 10:30am and close at 5pm the same day, so if you want Toadie or Susan to win, you've got to vote for your favourite.

The Final kick-starts at 10:30am on Monday 27th and closes at 10:30am on Tuesday 28th, meaning you have a full 24 hours to have your say.

So round up your fellow fans and get ready to vote, vote, vote! And make sure to get involved on social media with the hashtag #TVChampion.

