Yesterday, the Wildcard decider saw Mackenzie Hargreaves scoop the last remaining spot in the Quarter-Finals as Neighbours fans came out in force to support her.

Lines are closed, votes have been counted and verified and you, the fans, have officially confirmed the four Soap Champion semi-finalists.

And what a battle the Quarter-Finals were!

In the first round, we saw Ben Mitchell sneak past Tane Parata with 55 per cent of the vote share, making him the only EastEnders favourite and British soap character to move into the next stage.

The result was clearer in a clash between Mike Young and Misbah Maalik, as the Neighbours legacy character played by Guy Pearce managed to sweep more than two-thirds of fans for a comfortable victory.

The nail-biting duel between Toadie Rebecchi and Meena Jutla ended in a split of 52 to 48 per cent (which has never been controversial before), favouring the Ramsay Street resident.

Lastly, soap icon Susan Kennedy knocked out trailblazing Neighbours character Mackenzie Hargreaves with 60 per cent of fan votes, likely benefitting from almost three decades on our screens.

That means the semi-finalists are:

Ben Mitchell Mike Young Toadie Rebecchi Susan Kennedy

Tomorrow, these Neighbours icons and a formidable Albert Square resident go toe-to-toe in a bid to make it through to the all-important Grand Final on Monday.

Unlike the rounds so far, the Final poll will last a full 24 hours, with the voting opening at 10:30am Monday on RadioTimes.com.

But first, our last four competitors have to survive the Semi-Finals.

Ben Mitchell goes up against Mike Young in Semi-Final 1, while it's Toadie Rebecchi vs Susan Kennedy in the second.

Who will prevail? Only you have the power to decide.

Spread the word, alert your fellow fans, share on social media with the hashtag #TVChampion and get voting when the polls open at 10:30am tomorrow.

