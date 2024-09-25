After such a long stint, you’d assume Moloney himself chose to move on, but surprisingly the decision came from the producers. It’s hard to imagine Neighbours without the inimitable Toadfish, but the actor admits this was a long time coming, and probably should’ve happened a while ago.

"I’ve wanted to leave a number of times over the years, but if someone keeps offering you this amazing job, it’s hard to turn it down," explains Moloney, speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com.

"The producers decided they didn’t want to renew my next 12-month contract, and the biggest gift they could give me is to take that decision out of my hands, so I thank them. I’d always thought 'what if?' when it came to contract time, whereas now it’s a case of 'what now?', and it’s really exciting."

Toadie’s consistent popularity presumably meant Moloney was never bored in terms of getting his fair share of storylines over the last three decades: multiple failed marriages, heartbreaking bereavements, lost loves coming back from the dead, not to mention more light-hearted material such as a Full Monty-style striptease and a love of wrestling.

So, what inspired the moments where he considered quitting prior to this year?

Ryan Moloney as Toadie and Lucinda Cowden as Mel. Amazon Freevee

"It was various reasons of either wanting to do something else, the adventure of life and needing new experiences. Other times it was about feeling valued and wanting to be paid more. I’ve come really close to leaving, and now it’s a reality I’m super excited and can’t wait."

Toadie’s exit storyline has been unusually dark and deep for Neighbours, which is synonymous with sunshine and optimism.

The happy-go-lucky joker has suffered a mental health crisis as numerous past tragedies have finally taken their psychological toll, leading to a breakdown that forced him to reevaluate his life, end his marriage fourth wife Terese and leave Erinsborough and its painful memories behind.

We’ve dug deeper into what makes Toadie tick than ever before, which Moloney has relished.

"Knowing I was leaving, we had a chance to tell a story I think is of value that highlights mental health issues," he enthuses. "If we don’t start seeing things like this on TV and give them a platform to be discussed, then we can’t fix them. They keep getting demonised and pushed away. I appreciated that opportunity.

"In soaps, all these terrible things happen to a character and magically they just get over it – with Toadie, we’re acknowledging that’s not the case, and everything’s been bubbling away underneath. Maybe for the first time we’re actually being honest."

Moloney makes a salient point, but while he’s pleased Toadie was chosen to show the psychological impact of a lifetime of heightened soap tragedy, played out in a distressing moment of psychosis while stranded in the outback, he confesses a frustration it wasn’t pushed further.

"I think we could’ve done it better," he says, candidly. "Perhaps we avoided really showing what happened. When I watched some of it I knew there was a lot that was cut out, and I was disappointed in that aspect. But the time frames in soap are just silly in terms of telling a lot of story in a very short period of time.

"In order to make Toadie’s storylines resonate with the audience over so many years, I’ve had to make them real for me. I’ve taken myself to many dark places within these last six months, there wasn’t a lot of smiling!

"I am quite glad now we can wrap it all up and put it to bed. I have a tattoo with the Omega sign on it which people think symbolises is the end of something, but the meaning is actually completion and there being nothing more to add – that’s Toadie and Neighbours. We’re done there."

Only in front of the camera, as Moloney is remaining with the show in a different capacity. Like other former colleagues including Kate Kendall (who played Lauren Turner) and Scott Major (aka Lucas Fitzgerald), he’s hopping behind the scenes to become a director.

"I’ve started training and I’m absolutely loving it," he beams. "In my first meeting I felt this is where I need to be. I’m looking forward to telling multiple layers of stories and being collaborative, using everything from the script to props, staging, sound, and giving the performers a platform to shape the emotions."

It feels a natural progression for someone practically raised on the set of a fast-paced continuing drama, where you soak up every aspect of TV production to the point where it becomes second nature.

Moloney was 15 when he started playing Jarrod 'Toadfish' Rebecchi in 1995, although he’d briefly appeared as a different character called Cyborg the year before (clearly he’s attracted to unusual names). Like many future Erinsborough icons who start young on the soap, he learnt from the legends.

"I particularly remember watching Jackie Woodburne (Susan Kennedy) and Ian Smith (Harold Bishop) work. They were such skilful performers and could do a range of styles. To be able to hold an audience in silence and with just a look, to take the viewer where you want – that’s what I watched. Also the way they carried themselves on set and their professionalism meant they earned a level of respect."

Cheeky class clown Toadie, with his unforgettable 1990s mullet haircut, was an immediate hit with viewers, which Moloney puts down to him being one of life’s lovable losers.

"Characters need to have a true core, and he is the underdog you want to see win. That’s how everyone feels about themselves in a way, they’re mirrored in watching Toadie get the win, only to lose again. That’s always been an important trait for him.

"And I’ve always wanted to make being on this fun journey entertaining for the audience, and for me, and flip expectations whenever you can."

Neighbours' Terese and Toadie.

While soap fans sob as Toadie leaves Erinsborough’s cosy cul-de-sac for a fresh start with the rest of the Rebecchi clan in Colac, Moloney is winding up his one-man show, which has been touring the UK over the last month.

Toad on the Road is a nostalgic look back at his Neighbours highlights, in which the actor shares stories, spills secrets and bares his soul about life as a beloved soap star.

"The idea was pitched to me last November from the team who did the Neighbours Celebration Tour in 2023. I knew I’d be leaving the show by then, so I thought I’m free, why not?

"We wanted it to be entertaining but also representative of me and my views, discussing topics like mental health and ADHD that actually matter on more than just a surface level.

"It was also about understanding why we make TV in certain ways, what’s the process and structures behind it?

"Through vision and soundscapes we built stories to bring TV to the stage. It’s been a really cool and beautiful experience, especially in terms of interacting with a live audience, which is what I grew up doing in comedic theatre as a kid. If this is the last time people see me perform, I’m glad this is what I’m leaving them with."

Moloney is thoughtful, creative and curious, and his genuine excitement for the future and passion for storytelling reveal there’s much more to him than his famous alter ego. It's been revealed Toadie will be back for guest stints - and the actor has a clear vision for how this would look.

"If he came back, I’d like him to have a bit more resolution over his life. Toadie was pushed to this snap and had to make himself better by way of some hard choices. It would be good to show him come through the darkness and get back to him being that fun-loving character.

"I actually think it would be cool to see him in a prequel as a kid before he came to Erinsborough, rocking around Colac on his dirt bike in the early 1990s, his mum shouting at him as he rode off. That would be awesome!"

We’ve had Young Sheldon, why not Young Toadie? Anything’s possible…

Neighbours continues on Amazon Freevee every Monday to Thursday from 7am.

