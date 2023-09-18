Neighbours' stars reveal multiple weddings are coming
Surely not for Toadie, though?
Fans of Neighbours will still be reeling off the first episode, which jumped straight into the wedding of Toadie Rebecchi (played by Ryan Moloney) and Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou).
But according to the actors, there are more weddings to come as Neighbours continues - though they didn't say with whom. Surely not another wedding for Toadie?!
Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com on the set of Neighbours, Elmaloglou and Moloney teased what's coming up in Neighbours as it lands on Amazon Freevee.
"We kick off with one wedding, and shortly after, another wedding," Moloney joked.
Elmaloglou continued: "And then another wedding after that!"
Moloney added: "Oh, yeah... there's a couple of weddings around... and then there's a death!"
"And then another wedding!" Elmaloglou teased.
Moloney shared: "So we start with Terese and Toadie's wedding, and it's the kind of 'oh my gosh' [moment]. But then it's the journey for the next 14/15 weeks. It's the journey of why they're together, how they're together, what happened to their past partners. And then we find out, as we go along, what happened in the two years.
"We're getting flashbacks and there's all these characters that come in and all that kind of jazz. So it really is quite the journey; just hold on."
"Tight," Elmaloglou smiled.
Neighbours returns on Amazon Freevee on 18th September 2023.
