Sara West and Naomi Rukavina play couple Cara and Remi, while Riley Bryant and Marley Williams play their teenage sons JJ and Dex.

And though the family is originally in Erinsborough for a holiday, it soon turns into a more permanent arrangement. One it appears the Rodwells are not happy about.

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

West and Rukavina sat down with RadioTimes.com to discuss what's in store for the Varga-Murphys, including the possibility that one of the Ramsay residents could be the biological father to one of their children.

They also teased a feud with the Rodwells, the latest family to be introduced to the soap before it was axed in 2022.

Though they couldn't provide details about what initiates their rivalry, Rukavina did tease that "Remi has to keep Cara at bay a lot of the time – Cara is out for blood".

Sara West as Cara Varga-Murphy and Naomi Rukavina as Remi Varga-Murphy in Neighbours. Ray Messner/Amazon Freevee

Read more:

West explained: "Cara does kind of come out quite strong, but it's all with... I don't know, good intentions is not the right way to say it, it's kind of she's got her family in mind. She's very protective of her family. She would never put the family in danger.

"So yeah, the Rodwells definitely rub us the wrong way when we first get here!"

Despite not gelling with the Rodwells, the pair did reveal they become "really good, firm friends very fast" with their other neighbours, so it's not all drama for the new family on the block.

Neighbours returns on Amazon Freevee on 18th September 2023. You can also sign up now for a 30-day free Amazon Prime Video trial.

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.