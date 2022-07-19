Neighbours' Izzy Hoyland makes trouble as soap comes to an end

Karl's wife Susan (Jackie Woodburne) is already full of rage over Izzy's cheek, and things are only set to get worse in the lead up to the Australian soap's finale. And returning star Natalie Bassingthwaighte teases what's in store.

If you thought Neighbours ' Izzy Hoyland's final shocking act was dating Mal Kennedy (Benjamin McNair), son of her ex-lover Karl (Alan Fletcher), you were wrong.

The actress tells us that Izzy will be involved in "the same old shenanigans!"

"I love this character so much," she adds. "She is complex and loves to make trouble, and this time is no exception."

Karl and Susan in Neighbours Fremantle

In upcoming episodes, Susan will force Mal to make a choice between his family and his relationship with Izzy, but as Mal chooses Izzy, Susan is left wondering if she's made a mistake.

But while this is happening, Izzy is encountering another former resident of Ramsay Street – Shane Ramsay (Peter O'Brien). She's dazzled by his wealth and ends up meeting him again – crossing the line in a big way.

When Karl and Susan learn what Izzy has been up to, they prepare for a showdown. But how will Izzy react? Well, you'll just have to tune in next week to find out!

But while you wait, Bassingthwaighte reveals just how much Neighbours means to her ahead of the emotional finale.

"Neighbours is so iconic," she says. "I grew up watching the show and when I landed the role of Izzy, I was overwhelmed but straight away, started learning and honed my craft.

"The pace of show is incredible, and you learn fast, and become disciplined. Just to work with Jackie Woodburne, Alan Fletcher, Ian Smith [Harold], Stefan Dennis [Paul] and really be shown by legends how to be a better actor and performer. To have the work ethic that I’ve taken away from the experience, it’s pretty special."

Neighbours' final episode premieres on Friday 29th July at 9pm on Channel 5. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

