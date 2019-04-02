Kyle Canning makes SURPRISE return in Neighbours!
He walks through the door just as his dad Gary is proposing to girlfriend Amy...
Gary Canning (played by Damien Richardson) has been waiting for the right moment to pop the question to girlfriend Amy Williams (Zoe Cramond) in Neighbours. Even his bossy boots mum Sheila (Colette Mann), who has previously meddled in the couple's business, is excited!
So on Tuesday 2 April, Gary is all-set for the BIG moment and scatters rose petals around the living room at Number 26. Amy is completely taken by surprise when Gary gets down on bended knee and asks her to marry him.
But before Amy can give Gary an answer, an unexpected visitor walks through the front door in the shape of Gary's son and Amy's ex-boyfriend, Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan)...
- Finn has a breakdown in Neighbours - is he lying about his amnesia?
- Oh, baby! WHO is pregnant in Neighbours?
- Sonya dies in Neighbours - Eve Morey reveals the REAL reason she was killed off
Things get totally awkward at the Canning house on the long-running Australian soap on Wednesday 3 April, when Kyle reveals he is back from Germany because Amy's businessman dad Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) has offered him a job working at the Robinson Pines property development - the same job Amy just quit!
Gary and Amy immediately smell a rat and reckon Paul is using Kyle to try and sabotage their relationship. And it looks like they're right!
More like this
When Paul and Kyle meet to talk business, ruthless Paul makes it clear if Kyle wants to keep the job, he must help break-up Gary and Amy! What will Kyle do?
Visit our dedicated Neighbours page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.