Will Amy agree to marry Gary? (Picture: Channel 5)

But before Amy can give Gary an answer, an unexpected visitor walks through the front door in the shape of Gary's son and Amy's ex-boyfriend, Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan)...

Things get totally awkward at the Canning house on the long-running Australian soap on Wednesday 3 April, when Kyle reveals he is back from Germany because Amy's businessman dad Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) has offered him a job working at the Robinson Pines property development - the same job Amy just quit!

Awkward! Amy is reunited with ex-boyfriend Kyle. (Picture: Channel 5)

Gary and Amy immediately smell a rat and reckon Paul is using Kyle to try and sabotage their relationship. And it looks like they're right!

More like this

When Paul and Kyle meet to talk business, ruthless Paul makes it clear if Kyle wants to keep the job, he must help break-up Gary and Amy! What will Kyle do?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Neighbours page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.