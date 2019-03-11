In the fallout from Mark and Elly's doomed wedding day on Wednesday 13 March, Chloe hopes there's a chance for her and Elly to become an official couple. But by Wednesday 20 March, Elly wants to save her marriage to Mark and build a future with the Erinsborough policeman, leaving Chloe feeling rejected by her friends and family, who blame her for being a relationship wrecker!

On the eve of her wedding, Elly got passionate with future sister-in-law Chloe! (Picture: Channel 5) Channel 5

Buy Elly unexpectedly finds herself armed with the ammunition to shoot for the heart of her man, Mark when she takes a pregnancy test and it's positive!

There's a life-changing discovery in store for Elly! (Picture: Channel 5)

After announcing he wants an annulment, Mark is left reeling when on Thursday 21st March, Elly drops the SHOCKER she is pregnant...

Mark has always wanted his own family. Remember when he and then girlfriend Steph Scully asked neighbour Sonya Rebecchi to be a surrogate?

Will this push Mark to take Elly back? Or after kissgate and her betrayal with Chloe, will he decide he can never trust her again?

Find out on Friday 22 March when Mark makes a BIG decision!

