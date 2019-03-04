So in the Aussie soap on Tuesday 12 March, the community of Erinsborough is united as Toadie and his family and friends gather together by the lake to say a final farewell to Sonya.

Former Ramsay Street residents including Sonya's son Callum Rebecchi (Morgan Baker), Sonya's sister Jade Mitchell (Gemma Pranita), Toadie's mum Angie (Lesley Baker) and local garage owner Lucas Fitzgerald (Scott Major) and his wife Vanessa Villante (Alin Sumarwata) are among those back in Erinsborough to share their memories of Sonya.

Ramsay Street residents past and present unite for Sonya's memorial. (Picture: Channel 5)

Toadie struggles to keep it together as he performs a loving speech in front of his and Sonya's young daughter, Nell. And Callum is tearful as he pays tribute to his mum, with Angie helping him through, sharing generous words about Sonya she regrets she never said when Sonya was here to hear them.

Toadie and daughter Nell on the saddest day of their lives. (Picture: Channel 5)

Devastated by his loss, on Wednesday 13 March, Toadie decides he needs a break from Ramsay Street and suggests he and the family accompany stepson Callum back to America for a few weeks so they can spend more time together.

If you have been affected by Sonya's storyline and would like more information on Ovarian Cancer, please visit targetovariancancer.org.uk

