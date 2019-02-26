But instead of sharing his woes with fiancee Elly Conway, the grief-stricken policeman does a runner from Erinsborough on Thursday 7 March. The next day, Elly receives a text message from Mark to announce the wedding is OFF!

Hurt and confused, school teacher Elly seeks comfort with gal pal and future sister-in-law Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly). And in the heat of the moment, the pair find themselves kissing!

Seeing as Chloe has had forbidden romantic feelings for Elly for some time, and has just broken-up with her girlfriend Mel Lohan, has her dream finally come true but under shock circumstances? April Rose Pengilly, who plays Chloe, gives RadioTimes.com the lowdown on all the passionate pashing!

April Rose Pengilly stars as Chloe Brennan on Neighbours. (Picture: Channel 5)

How is Chloe after discovering Mel was behind the fire at the garage which almost killed neighbour Bea Nilsson?

"Chloe gave herself over to Mel and believed and trusted her. She finally seemed to have found a way to move on from her unrequited love situation with Elly. So to find something real and then to have that ripped away is really difficult and heartbreaking."

Does Mel try and manipulate her into forgiveness?

"Mel is defensive and fake cries, its like watching a bad rerun because it has all happened before. Chloe feels embarrassed and foolish and hurt she tried to trust her again and was betrayed."

How does Mark and Elly’s relationship end?

"Sonya passes away and it affects Mark very deeply and he’s thinking about his former fiancee Kate who also died. It brings up all those feelings he doesn’t think he can handle losing another person he loves. He takes off and no one can get hold of him and he basically calls the wedding off by a text to Elly. He just can’t put himself through that pain again."

How does Elly react?

"She still thinks he’s going to come back and they’re going to get married, the wedding is really close. Chloe is left there comforting Elly and one thing maybe leads to another…"

On the eve of her and Mark's wedding, Elly kisses future sister-in-law Chloe! (Picture: Channel 5)

Does Elly initiate it?

"Yes."

Is Chloe conflicted? Is Elly giving her the green light because her wedding is off?

"Well, there may or may not be a few drinks involved as always with Chloe! She is obviously in a very vulnerable heartbroken state following everything with Mel. This is the unrequited love of her life, coming to her and kissing her. So it's basically Chloe’s dream come true."

Can they make a go of it as a couple or is there too much baggage?

"It’s just two people who have a strong connection, regardless of sexual orientation. Anything is possible on Ramsay Street! You never know, the two girls actually balance each other out. Elly is very straight laced and Chloe is free spirited. I think they could potentially make it work. Why not?"

Could Elly and Chloe get married instead of Elly and Mark?

"Good idea! I’m here for it, definitely. Why not. She doesn’t want to waste that beautiful dress. Knowing Chloe, it would be a big party, a big celebration. With her planning skills it would be beautiful, tasteful and immaculate. You’re invited. You can be the best man!"

