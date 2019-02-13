Liam fled the scene leaving wounded Sylver in the landlady's arms, and cousin Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) roped in new village doctor Mitchell Deveraux (Imran Adams) to save his life in order to keep the police out of it, in case Liam tries to frame Mercy and she loses her kids due to the fracas.

Mitchell reluctantly worked medical miracles and announced Sylver will pull through, and Mercedes confessed to her 'cousin' the prospect of losing him brought her to her senses and she's finished with bad boy Liam for good (or at least for now…).

What made Mercedes propose to Sylver?

Getting down on one knee, Mercedes made the grand gesture of proposing to Sylver - using an onion ring crisp as a temporary ring - and asked him to marry her. Sylver agreed, the recent revelation he was adopted validating their previously forbidden relationship as they are not biologically related, but could getting hitched to Mercedes prove more fatal than a gunshot considering that all six of her fiancees are now dead?!

Fans will remember merry widow Mercedes has been married four times since 2007, twice to the same man, and has had six weddings in total, two of which didn't go ahead.

The most recent nuptials in November 2018 were ruined by the exposure of Mercedes and Sylver's one-night stand on her honeymoon - with Russ barely cold thanks to Breda, Sylver's adopted mum who he has no idea is a multiple murderess, are the couple tempting fate in rushing into marriage so soon?

