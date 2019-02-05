Sylver gets shot in Hollyoaks gun horror! Will he survive?
Mercedes and Liam's dangerous affair has deadly consequences
Hollyoaks' Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is devastated next week when her on/off lover Sylver McQueen (David Tag) is shot after a fight with his love rival Liam Donovan (Jude Monk McGowan) - will he survive? And will Liam pay the price as it's his gun that goes off?
Spiralling Mercedes rejects sweet-natured Sylver for bad boy drug baron Liam yet again, and next week she neglects kids Max and Bobby so she can spend more time partying with the dodgy Donovan.
Protective Sylver is raging when the boys confide in him that they are too scared to be at home at the pub flat when Mercy's new man is around, so he decides to march over to the Dog to confront Liam over tearing the McQueen family apart.
Meanwhile, Liam has callously tossed Lisa Loveday (Rachel Adedeji) aside to be with Mercedes once more, and there's a rare glimpse of his vulnerable side as he opens up to the lairy landlady about missing his dead dad Glenn. The pair bond over their complicated family history and enjoy a date at the fairground, but Mercy is horrified when she sees a gun hidden in Liam's car…
Will Liam frame Mercedes for trying to kill Sylver?
Returning to the Dog later, Sylver shows up and when he realises Liam is carrying a pistol around with him he's ready to fight for his girl and get her away from danger. A scuffle between the boys breaks out, but events spiral out of control and the gun goes off, leaving Sylver fighting for his life!
Cleo McQueen rushes in after hearing the commotion to see wounded Sylver being cradled by a terrified Mercedes on the pub floor. Liam goes awol and Sylver begs Mercedes not to call an ambulance, as he fears the dastardly Donovan will try and frame her for the crime and she'll lose her kids…
Has Liam really killed Sylver? This could be the wake-up call Mercedes needs to cut the villain out of her life - but at what cost?
