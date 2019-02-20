Speaking of his new role, Simmons said: "I'm delighted to join the cast of Hollyoaks. For me to play Stuart is a real challenge that I relish. As an actor you are always looking for something to stretch you, this character certainly does that…"

There's an air of mystery and menace around the newcomer - is he part of Ste's radicalisation storyline that's set to slow burn over the coming months? Coffee shop manager Jonny Baxter (Ray Quinn) arrived in late 2017 claiming to be Ste's long-lost half-brother, but Hollyoaks has already announced the character is part of a far right extremist group set to groom and indoctrinate the vulnerable Mr Hay. Could Stuart be part of the same gang?

Fans will remember Simmons for his decade of service at Sun Hill police station playing capable cop Mickey from 2000 to the crime drama's final episode in 2010 when the ITV show was axed after 26 years.

