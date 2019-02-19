When Sylver starts rooting around the family photo albums for a picture of his real mum, Breda panics the trail could lead to her catalogue of crimes being exposed - in addition to Louis she's notched up three other murders in the last year, all of them fitting her victim profile of bad fathers who put their kids in danger: gangster Glenn Donovan, alcoholic Carl Costello and cheating Russ Owen.

Finding a snapshot of the woman he thinks gave birth to him with her name written on it and a pub in the background as an extra clue, Sylver and Mercedes play detective and eventually locate a woman called Harriet living at a nursing home - it's her!

With Mercy at his side, an apprehensive Sylver is reunited with his parent, but what will she tell him about his past?

Who knows Breda killed Louis?

Meanwhile, Breda tries to think of ways to get to Harriet first to stop her saying too much, but the nanny is distracted when she gets a text saying 'I know what you did to Louis Loveday' before an anonymous letter arrives with a picture of the dead teacher's burnt belongings she torched at the pig farm where she held him hostage.

Viewers saw a mysterious hooded figure at the scene of the crime steal a sim card from a discarded phone shortly after Louis was killed, but their identity is still unknown - could we find out who it is next week?

And what will Sylver's mum Harriet tell her long-lost son when they finally come face to face?

