Neighbours to air International Women's Day episode
An all-female cast and crew are in charge on Friday 8 March
Neighbours celebrates International Women's Day on Friday 8 March with a special episode helmed by an all-female cast and crew, focusing on the inspirational ladies of Ramsay Street.
Piper Willis (Mavournee Hazel) is making a special vlog about the unsung heroines of her community as she and mum Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) create care packages for a local women's shelter. While Erinsborough's females discuss their role models, Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta) receives the bombshell by text her wedding to Mark Brennan is off and seeks comfort in the arms of best friend Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly), while Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) frets about the future following the news Finn Kelly has woken up from his coma on hospital.
Directing the landmark episode is Kate Kendall, who played Lauren Turner before stepping behind the camera. "Neighbours has been a huge part of my life and has given me the opportunity to work in front of and behind the screen," she says. "It was such an honour to direct an episode where Ramsay Street's women take front and centre."
Speaking about the instalment, Greg Barnett, commissioning editor of factual entertainment at Neighbours' UK broadcaster Channel 5, said: "We are thrilled to host the first all-female episode of Neighbours on International Women's Day and are excited to celebrate the achievements of Ramsay Street's women, and women worldwide!"
UK soap Emmerdale is also marking the global movement celebrating the social, political and cultural achievements of women around the world with their own all-female episode on the big day.
