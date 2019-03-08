Directing the landmark episode is Kate Kendall, who played Lauren Turner before stepping behind the camera. "Neighbours has been a huge part of my life and has given me the opportunity to work in front of and behind the screen," she says. "It was such an honour to direct an episode where Ramsay Street's women take front and centre."

Speaking about the instalment, Greg Barnett, commissioning editor of factual entertainment at Neighbours' UK broadcaster Channel 5, said: "We are thrilled to host the first all-female episode of Neighbours on International Women's Day and are excited to celebrate the achievements of Ramsay Street's women, and women worldwide!"

UK soap Emmerdale is also marking the global movement celebrating the social, political and cultural achievements of women around the world with their own all-female episode on the big day.

