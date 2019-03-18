Finn has a breakdown in Neighbours - is he lying about his amnesia?
Karl's attempt to expose his enemy takes an unexpected twist
Neighbours' Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) remains unconvinced bad boy Finn Kelly (Rob Mills) has amnesia since waking from his coma and believes it's another of the toxic ex-teacher's elaborate schemes to mess with his family. Next week he goes to drastic lengths to prove his theory, only for it to backfire…
On Tuesday 26 March, Dr Karl organises with the hospital and the police for a supervised day release visit for the patient, who slipped into unconsciousness after threatening the lives of several Ramsay Street residents including Karl's wife Susan (Jackie Woodburne), and nieces Bea Nilssen (Bonnie Anderson) and Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta).
Susan pushed him off a cliff to stop him committing murder, but since Finn awoke claiming to have no memory of the last 12 years she has been plagued by the possibility he's faking it as a sneaky way of escaping prosecution, as the crimes he committed occurred after his apparent memory loss.
Karl reckons if Finn visits familiar places around Erinsborough he'll start to remember his wicked past and will be forced to face the consequences of his actions, and Mr Kelly is immediately agitated by being back in his old stomping ground. Breaking down in tears he's horrified to hear what he's supposedly capable of and is full of remorse and confusion - but no sudden recollections.
Why does Ned get arrested?
Susan and Finn's brother Shaun explain the full extent of his ordeal in South America and his family's rejection that led to his sociopathic crimewave, but Finn still says he doesn't recall any of it. Resisting Karl's pleas he take his brother away from Erinsborough for everyone's sake, Shaun stands firm and insists he stays local - leading to a violent showdown with protective Ned Willis who wants vengeance for what Finn did to his girlfriend Bea.
Ned is arrested for assault while Finn is yet to face justice for his catalogue of wrongdoing, but surprisingly Bea and Elly manage to get Finn to persuade Shaun to drop the charges. Then, on Wednesday 27 March, Finn is told that even with his amnesia diagnosis being taken into account, he will face full prosecution and charges by the police…
Sympathetic Susan finds herself supporting Finn, wanting to get to the root of his issues, so frustrated Karl plays his ace and calls the bad boy's estranged mum Claudia to deal with him, not wanting his wife to take any further responsibility. But will Claudia's arrival only make the situation worse?
