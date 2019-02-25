"They both want a simple wedding," Tim Franklin who plays copper Colby tells RadioTimes.com. "His best man Dean ends up organising things. Colby is apprehensive at first but it turns out really lovely though. We filmed at a beautiful location in upper northern Canberra for a week. It was the most gorgeous location and we were lucky with the weather."

However, with the Big Day approaching, nobody's aware Ross Nixon (Justin Rosniak) is lurking around Summer Bay. He has a score to settle with Colby for the part he played in snatching his teenage sister Bella from Ross's clutches. On Tuesday 5 March Ross wants Bella to hit the road with him again and he's not leaving until he's manipulated her into doing things his way...

What trouble does Ross Nixon have in store? (Picture: Channel 5)

Gotcha! Ross grabs daughter Bella... (Picture: Channel 5)

"Ross comes back with a vengeance," teases Tim. "That's the big turn which was the end-of-year season finale in Australia."

So will Colby and Chelsea finally make it down the aisle? Or will Ross, who is armed with a gun, find a way to sabotage their wedding day?

In Australia, viewers had to wait weeks to see the big cliffhanger resolved. Luckily, UK viewers will find out what happens a bit sooner. And Tim can't wait for UK fans to see the epsiodes as Home and Away goes into mini movie mode, in the week beginning Monday 11 March, for an epic showdown between Colby and Ross...

"It was the biggest and hardest week I've ever had filming on the show," teases Tim. "It's fantastic, action-packed and looks spectacular. It goes from happy fairytale ending to absolute carnage. Just another day in Summer Bay!"

