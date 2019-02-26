Distraught Lily has spiralled back into self-harm and been driven into the arms of smouldering Romeo Quinn (Owen Warner), her husband's best mate who she secretly cheated with and almost left him for several times.

Just before Prince returns, Lily decides she needs to properly move on and commits to Romeo. Opening up to the sensitive teen about why she keeps cutting herself, Lily's admission leads to Romeo breaking down about his own troubled background and mum Donna-Marie's drug problems and the pair's bond is stronger than ever as Lily uses the 'L' word for the first time…

Will Prince find out Lily cheated on him with Romeo?

However, their bubble of happiness is spectacularly burst when Prince gets home and is determined to win his wife back. Stunned to see him, Romeo continues to hide his relationship with Lily from Mr McQueen but smarts when Prince confidently announces he's taking his other half out to celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

Lily has a big decision to make as Prince pulls the stops out to save their marriage, but will she admit to what she's been up to with Romeo? And will her husband being back in the village make her change her mind about who her heart really lies with? There's also the danger that the emotional trauma will trigger Lily's mental health struggles and make her self-harm again.

Someone is definitely set to get their heart broken in Hollyoaks…

Prince's comeback episode airs on E4 on Monday 4 March at 7pm, and on Channel 4 on Tuesday 5 March at 6.30pm.

