But before The Dog turns into Eurovision central and Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) can reunite with a mystery man, much less pleasant endeavours await the characters of the Channel 4 soap.

As Eurovision is approaching, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) intends to throw a party inspired by the music contest in new scenes on Hollyoaks .

Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) decides to go ahead with her plan and meets incel Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty) in prison, while James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) is brought to the police station.

Meanwhile, things are still tense between cousins Goldie (Chelsee Healey) and Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe). And it seems that another longtime friendship may be coming to an end as Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) and Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) have a huge argument.

Read on for all your Hollyoaks spoilers for episodes from Monday 8th – Friday 12th May.

1. Tension is at an all-time high between Sienna and Ste

Sienna and Rafe are at the races. Lime Pictures

Ste can't help but let go of his best friend Sienna due to the cost of living crisis affecting his business. When he sacks her, she isn't impressed and backs out of wedding planning. Ste is determined to make amends to his best woman, but will she come round?

Bitter over not being able to live the life she wants, Sienna agrees to bet at the horse races when Ethan Williams (Matthew Bailey) receives a tip off from a friend.

Things don't go according to plan when the McQueens get involved and get their hands on the horse's name before Sienna. Who will go home with the money? At the races, Sienna is also swept off her feet by a Lord who flaunts his lifestyle, but how this will affect her romance with Ethan?

2. Cindy tries to get away with her heist plans

Cindy has lost something very important. Lime Pictures/Channel 4

Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) is going ahead with her plan to rob a bank in order to get the funds she needs to save the market.

She helps her best friends Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron) and Grace Black (Tamara Wall) get ready for the heist, providing them with some interrogation training following their recent arrest ordeal.

However, the trio is in for a shock when Yazz (Haiesha Mistry) and retired cop Jack's (James McKenna) new podcast explores some incriminating papers about a planned bank robbery. Knowing it's her notebook they're talking about, Cindy must act quick to try and retrieve it.

3. Scott finds love at the Eurovision party

He falls for Juan. Lime Pictures

Scott is in for a surprise when he learns that Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) went to school with his new employer, Eurovision singer Sonia.

After a slip-up from his foster daughter Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence), Diane manages to track down Juan, the man who caught Scott's eye at the Eurovision party. The two are reunited and spend time together, with Scott willing to give their romance a go. Will Juan feel the same?

4. Maxine meets Eric in prison

Maxine is getting ready to confront Eric. Lime Pictures/Channel 4

Maxine is still determined to meet Eric following her abduction and the siege at The Dog from earlier in the year.

In prison, she asks James to leave her alone with Eric, questioning the inmate about the reasons behind his vile actions. The incel says he blames his failures on women, but Maxine points out that he is the only one who should take responsibility. Will she leave unscathed?

5. James is questioned by the police

James is struggling with his morals now he has taken Eric's case. Lime Pictures/Channel 4

James is grappling with guilt over representing Eric and having involved Maxine in his plan to grant him an appeal.

The lawyer's situation takes an unexpected turn when DS Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) brings him in for questioning over stolen evidence at the police station.

Goldie and Tony meet Scott Mills. Lime Pictures

Amidst their horse race betting, Goldie meets a man on a stag do and continues the day in his company – but when she loses her winning money, she blames her new acquaintance.

Later on, DJ Scott Mills stumbles upon the village lost and with his phone out of battery. Goldie insists on helping him reach Liverpool in time for Eurovision and convinces Tony to drive him, with the McQueen gang tagging along for the ride.

7. Tony receives a call from Eric

Tony is in two minds about going to see Eric. Lime Pictures/Channel 4

As Tony is sprucing up the place for the Eurovision party, he receives a call from prison. It's his brother Eric, who begs him to go visit him so he can explain himself.

The pub owner is conflicted but, when he bumps into Maxine and discovers how her visit with Eric went down, he makes up his mind, realising the incel hasn't changed.

8. Zoe and Sam hit the rocks

Zoe and Sam hit the rocks. Lime Pictures

DS Zoe is feeling unmotivated, opening up to her boyfriend Sam Chen-Williams (Matthew McGivern) about her work not being fulfilling. Wanting to help her crack a big case, Sam suggests she try and take down local mobster mother-son duo Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) and Norma Crow (Glynis Barber).

Sam spies on them but is caught out, with Zoe saving the day and finding an excuse to leave with her boyfriend. The pressure of work comes between the couple, and Zoe admits she needs a break from Sam. Are they over?

