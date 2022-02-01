Here are all your Hollyoaks spoilers for 7th – 11th February 2022.

Can Martine stop Saul killing Toby?

Toby comes out of his coma and is plunged straight into a world of trouble, knowing he must face the music after he confessed to killing Lisa. Martine tries to stall Saul Reeves (Chris Charles) finding out and begs Grace Black (Tamara Wall) not to alert her lover her son is awake, but DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) has already tipped off the copper and he pays him a visit in hospital…

Martine concocts a risky plan to protect her troubled son which puts at her odds with DeMarcus, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) and Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin). Saul's thirst for revenge can't be quashed and he sets off armed and angry, while tormented Toby is so consumed with guilt he contemplates ending it all before someone else does. Sounds like he'll be lucky to survive the week.

Mercedes makes a discovery

Alerted by Bobby's teachers that his bad behaviour is a serious cause for concern, Mercedes addresses the problem by ignoring it and decides to home school her son. When social services call round, Mercy is mortified by a comment from Bobby that paints a far from stable picture of life chez McQueen and raises flags with the authorities.

Mercedes then finds something rather unsettling in Bobby's school bag that gives her more reason to worry, while the police return deceased Sylver's belongings found in the rubble and Bobs sneakily pockets his mobile phone to conceal evidence he left his step-dad to die. How long can Bobby hide the truth of what happened that fateful night?

Nancy's adoption heartbreak

We all think Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) and Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) becoming parents at such a young age is a terrible idea - apart from Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson), who pledges his support to the young couple by offering to teach them the reality of having a baby. This from the man who has twins living in another country he never sees…

Fearing Charlie is not ready for the responsibility Nancy steps in and suggests they look into adoption when the kid comes along. However, when Olivia Bradshaw (Emily Burnett) starts teaching child-rearing lessons at school to help Ella and Charlie, it puts Nance's nose out of joint and she gets in trouble with Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) after lashing out at her professional rival!

Bez DJs at the Dog!

Bar wars break out between the Hollyoaks hostelries when Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best) and Sid Sumner (Billy Price) decide to hold a club night at the Love Boat, infuriating Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) who accuses them of driving punters away from the Dog with the blaring tunes. Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) tells her hubby to play them at their own game, so Tone throws his own similarly-themed event to clash with the boat's Ibiza bash.

Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) reckons his party will be the bigger hit until Tony reveals he's secured a very special guest DJ - Madchester legend Bez! Unfortunately, the Dancing On Ice hopeful ends up caught in the middle when the rivalry descends into chaos. How will Damon deal with Tony twisting his melon?!

Elsewhere on Hollyoaks

Advertisement

Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) is plagued by nightmares after burying the body found in his stolen van, but trying to move on from the gruesome incident will be tricky once Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) starts dating Ethan Williams (Matthew-James Bailey). Having the murdering gangster cosy up to his sister sends Ste into a spin and he tries to sabotage the burgeoning romance. Ethan won't be happy about that, or with the police sniffing around investigating Maya's disappearance…

After their awkward kiss, Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) attempts to muster up the courage to ask Serena Chen-Williams (Emma Lau) out officially. Sam Chen-Williams (Matthew McGivern), who has already told Sid to keep away from his little sister, doesn't think Imran is a suitable suitor and comes up with a novel way to make him prove he's worthy. It's usually the parents you have to impress when trying to woo a girl, not the over-protective, borderline intimidating big brother.